@capacitor/action-sheet

The Action Sheet API provides access to native Action Sheets, which come up from the bottom of the screen and display actions a user can take.

npm install @capacitor/action-sheet

npx cap sync

This plugin will use the following project variables (defined in your app's variables.gradle file):

$androidxMaterialVersion : version of com.google.android.material:material (default: 1.3.0 )

PWA Elements are required for Action Sheet plugin to work.

import { ActionSheet , ActionSheetButtonStyle } from '@capacitor/action-sheet' ;



const showActions = async ( ) => {

const result = await ActionSheet . showActions ( {

title : 'Photo Options' ,

message : 'Select an option to perform' ,

options : [

{

title : 'Upload' ,

} ,

{

title : 'Share' ,

} ,

{

title : 'Remove' ,

style : ActionSheetButtonStyle . Destructive ,

} ,

] ,

} ) ;



console . log ( 'Action Sheet result:' , result ) ;

} ;

