Advanced Topics
The extension has some advanced features that you may be interested in.
Exporting Project Information
Click
Configuration >
Export to create a markdown file that describes the dependencies and plugins of your project. This includes the version number used and latest version available.
If a recommendation is made it will be described. A list of files in your project that do not match the standard naming convention will also be listed.
Keyboard Shortcuts
The following keyboard shortcuts can be used:
|Mac Shortcut
|Windows Shortcut
|Action
⌥ + R
ALT + R
|Run the app
⌥ + B
ALT + B
|Build the app for web
⌥ + D
ALT + D
|Debug the app for web
Set Android Studio Location
The extension will guess the location of Android Studio to be able to find the location for Java. You can set an alternative location by clicking
Settings >
Advanced and setting
Java Home to another path. The default location is usually
/Applications/Android Studio.app/Contents/jre/Contents/Home.
Set Shell Path
The default shell is
/bin/sh on a Mac or
cmd on Windows. You can change the default shell used by clicking
Setting >
Advanced and setting
Shell Path. For example:
/bin/zsh.
ADB Path
ADB is used when debugging Android devices. The Location of the Android Debug Bridge (ADB) can be change by clicking
Settings >
Advanced and setting
Adb Path.
Other Features
Click the
... button next to
Project to show a list of expermental features:
- Migrate from NPM to PNPM - Your project will be switched to use pnpm as its package manager.
- Switch from WebPack to ESBuild - Your Angular project will be switched to use the ESBuild option.
- Rebuild Node Modules - The
node_modulesfolder will be deleted and
npm installwill be run to restore the folder.