Game Development with Capacitor

Capacitor is a great platform for building cross-platform games. With broad support for WebGL and canvas rendering, developers can build high-performance game experiences on modern mobile devices.

We generally recommend building with a game engine, which will provide primitives for common game objects and features, though developers are free to build from scratch.

Phaser is one of the most popular web-based game development engines. Capacitor and Phaser form the foundation of popular games like Vampire Survivors.

To get started building games with Capacitor and Phaser, see the Capacitor + Phaser Starter template, which includes consideration for mobile device scaling and defaulting to landscape mode.