Version: v7

Breaking changes in code

Plugin's success() and error() methods have been removed, use resolve() and reject() instead.

Some deprecated plugin definitions and methods such as registerWebPlugin have been removed, check the Capacitor 3 plugins upgrade guide for more information.

Capacitor's helper properties platform and isNative have been removed, use getPlatform() and isNativePlatform() methods instead.

Android

BridgeFragment class has been removed, if a plugin was using that class to present a Fragment, they'll have to create their own version of it.

iOS

Add SPM support

Capacitor 6 added experimental SPM support, you can add support for your plugin following Converting existing plugins to SPM

Updating Capacitor to 7.0 in your plugin

Using @capacitor/plugin-migration-v6-to-v7

From the plugin folder, run npx @capacitor/plugin-migration-v6-to-v7@latest and it will perform all the file changes automatically.

Updating the files manually

Updating npm dependencies

Updating Capacitor dependencies

Update @capacitor/cli, @capacitor/core, @capacitor/android and @capacitor/ios in devDependencies to ^7.0.0 version. Update @capacitor/core in peerDependencies to >=7.0.0 version.

Updating eslint dependencies

Update @ionic/eslint-config to ^0.4.0 and eslint to ^8.57.0.

Updating swiftlint dependencies

Update @ionic/swiftlint-config and swiftlint to ^2.0.0.

Update prettier dependencies

Update @ionic/prettier-config to ^4.0.0, prettier to ^3.4.2 and prettier-plugin-java to ^2.6.6. Then update prettier npm script to add --plugin=prettier-plugin-java.

-    "prettier": "prettier \"**/*.{css,html,ts,js,java}\"",
+    "prettier": "prettier \"**/*.{css,html,ts,js,java}\" --plugin=prettier-plugin-java",

Finally, you can remove the entries of .prettierignore that are already in .gitignore as from Prettier 3.0.0, it ignores files in .gitignore file by default. If all the entries of .prettierignore are already in .gitignore, you can remove the .prettierignore file entirely.

Update rollup

Update rollup to ^4.30.1. Then update rename the rollup.config.js file to rollup.config.mjs. Finally, update the build script to use the new file extension:

-    "build": "npm run clean && npm run docgen && tsc && rollup -c rollup.config.js",
+    "build": "npm run clean && npm run docgen && tsc && rollup -c rollup.config.mjs",

Update other dependencies

Update rimraf to ^6.0.1 and @capacitor/docgen to ^0.3.0.

Update Android Plugin Variables

In your build.gradle file, update the following package version minimums:

ext {
    junitVersion = project.hasProperty('junitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.junitVersion : '4.13.2'
-   androidxAppCompatVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxAppCompatVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxAppCompatVersion : '1.6.1'
+   androidxAppCompatVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxAppCompatVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxAppCompatVersion : '1.7.0'
-   androidxJunitVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxJunitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxJunitVersion : '1.1.5'
+   androidxJunitVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxJunitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxJunitVersion : '1.2.1'
-   androidxEspressoCoreVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxEspressoCoreVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxEspressoCoreVersion : '3.5.1'
+   androidxEspressoCoreVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxEspressoCoreVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxEspressoCoreVersion : '3.6.1'
}

Update targetSDK / compileSDK to 35 and minSDK to 23

# build.gradle

android {
-    compileSdk project.hasProperty('compileSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion : 34
+    compileSdk project.hasProperty('compileSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion : 35
defaultConfig {
-        minSdkVersion project.hasProperty('minSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.minSdkVersion : 22
+        minSdkVersion project.hasProperty('minSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.minSdkVersion : 23
-        targetSdkVersion project.hasProperty('targetSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.targetSdkVersion : 34
+        targetSdkVersion project.hasProperty('targetSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.targetSdkVersion : 35
...
    }
}

Update gradle plugin to 8.7.2

    dependencies {
-       classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.2.1'
+       classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.7.2'
    }

Update gradle wrapper to 8.11.1

# gradle-wrapper.properties

distributionBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME
distributionPath=wrapper/dists
- distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.2.1-all.zip
+ distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.11.1-all.zip
zipStoreBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME
zipStorePath=wrapper/dists

Update to Java 21

# build.gradle
compileOptions {
-    sourceCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_17
+    sourceCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_21
-    targetCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_17
+    targetCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_21
}

Update kotlin_version

If your plugin uses kotlin, update the default kotlin_version

# build.gradle
buildscript {
-    ext.kotlin_version = project.hasProperty("kotlin_version") ? rootProject.ext.kotlin_version : '1.9.10'
+    ext.kotlin_version = project.hasProperty("kotlin_version") ? rootProject.ext.kotlin_version : '1.9.25'
    repositories {

Raise iOS Deployment Target to 14

Update your plugin's .podspec file

-  s.ios.deployment_target = '13.0'
+  s.ios.deployment_target = '14.0'

SPM compatible plugins

Update Package.swift file

-    platforms: [.iOS(.v13)],
+    platforms: [.iOS(.v14)],

Plugins with old structure

Do the following for your Xcode project: select the Project within the project editor and open the Build Settings tab. Under the Deployment section, change iOS Deployment Target to iOS 14.0. Repeat the same steps for any app Targets.

Then, open ios/Podfile and update the iOS version to 14.0:

-platform :ios, '13.0'
+platform :ios, '14.0'

Update Capacitor SPM dependency

In SPM compatible plugins, update Package.swift file to use a fixed version instead of main branch.

    dependencies: [
-        .package(url: "https://github.com/ionic-team/capacitor-swift-pm.git", branch: "main")
+        .package(url: "https://github.com/ionic-team/capacitor-swift-pm.git", from: "7.0.0")
    ],

