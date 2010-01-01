Updating from Capacitor 6 to Capacitor 7
In this guide, you'll find steps to update your project to the current Capacitor 7 version as well as a list of breaking changes for our official plugins.
Breaking changes in Capacitor config file
bundledWebRuntime configuration option has been removed. If you had it set it to
false you can safely remove it. If you had it set to
true you'll have to use a bundler to bundle
@capacitor/core code within your app.
cordova.staticPlugins configuration option has been removed. If you still have some Cordova plugin that needs to be static it should be updated to use
podspec tag with
use-framework attribute instead of using
framework tag as that's not supported in cordova-ios 7+.
NodeJS 20+
Node 18 has reached end of active support on October 18th, 2023. Capacitor 7 requires NodeJS 20 or greater. (Latest LTS version is recommended.)
Telemetry is now opt-out
This only affects new users as if you have used any Capacitor command before it will already have a preference saved. Also telemetry does not run in non-interactive environments, such as CI servers, ensuring no data is collected in those scenarios.
It can be disabled with
npx cap telemetry off.
Using the CLI to Migrate
Install the
latest version of the Capacitor CLI to your project:
npm i -D @capacitor/cli@latest
Once installed, simply run the following to have the CLI handle the migration for you.
npx cap migrate
If any of the steps for the migration are not able to be completed, additional information will be made available in the output in the terminal. The steps for doing the migration manually are listed out below.
iOS
The following guide describes how to upgrade your Capacitor 6 iOS project to Capacitor 7.
Upgrade Xcode
Capacitor 7 requires Xcode 16.0+.
Raise iOS Deployment Target
Do the following for your Xcode project: select the Project within the project editor and open the Build Settings tab. Under the Deployment section, change iOS Deployment Target to iOS 14.0. Repeat the same steps for any app Targets.
Then, open
ios/App/Podfile and update the iOS version to 14.0:
platform :ios, '14.0'
Android
The following guide describes how to upgrade your Capacitor 6 Android project to Capacitor 7.
Upgrade Android Studio
Capacitor 7 requires Android Studio Ladybug | 2024.2.1 or newer and Java JDK 21. Java 21 ships with Android Studio Ladybug. No additional downloads needed!
Once it's updated, Android Studio can assist with some of the updates related to gradle and moving package into build files. To start, run
Tools -> AGP Upgrade Assistant.
Update Android Project Variables
In your
variables.gradle file, update your values to the following new minimums
minSdkVersion = 23
compileSdkVersion = 35
targetSdkVersion = 35
androidxActivityVersion = '1.9.2'
androidxAppCompatVersion = '1.7.0'
androidxCoordinatorLayoutVersion = '1.2.0'
androidxCoreVersion = '1.15.0'
androidxFragmentVersion = '1.8.4'
coreSplashScreenVersion = '1.0.1'
androidxWebkitVersion = '1.12.1'
junitVersion = '4.13.2'
androidxJunitVersion = '1.2.1'
androidxEspressoCoreVersion = '3.6.1'
cordovaAndroidVersion = '10.1.1'
Update google services plugin
# build.gradle
dependencies {
classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.2.1'
- classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.4.0'
+ classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.4.2'
Update gradle plugin to 8.7.2
# build.gradle
dependencies {
- classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.2.1'
+ classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.7.2'
Update gradle wrapper to 8.11.1�
# gradle-wrapper.properties
distributionBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME
distributionPath=wrapper/dists
- distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.2.1-all.zip
+ distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.11.1-all.zip
zipStoreBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME
zipStorePath=wrapper/dists
Update kotlin version
If your project is using kotlin, update the
kotlin_version variable to
'1.9.25'.
add navigation to configChanges
This is an optional change to prevent app restarts on some devices when using bluetooth keyboards.
Add
navigation to
configChanges of the app
activity in
AndroidManifest.xml.
- android:configChanges="orientation|keyboardHidden|keyboard|screenSize|locale|smallestScreenSize|screenLayout|uiMode"
+ android:configChanges="orientation|keyboardHidden|keyboard|screenSize|locale|smallestScreenSize|screenLayout|uiMode|navigation"
Plugins
Plugins have been updated to version 7.0.0, make sure to update them to use latest version.
The following plugin functionality has been modified or removed. Update your code accordingly.
Action Sheet
androidxMaterialVersionvariable has been updated to
1.12.0.
App
- Deprecated type
AppRestoredResultwas removed, use
RestoredListenerEvent.
- Deprecated type
AppUrlOpenwas removed, use
URLOpenListenerEvent.
Browser
androidxBrowserVersionvariable has been updated to
1.8.0.
Camera
androidxExifInterfaceVersionvariable has been updated to
1.3.7.
androidxMaterialVersionvariable has been updated to
1.12.0.
Device
getInfo()no longer returns
diskFree,
diskTotal,
realDiskFreeand
realDiskTotal, so the
PrivacyInfo.xcprivacyentries for this plugin can be removed.
- Deprecated type
DeviceBatteryInfowas removed, use
BatteryInfo.
- Deprecated type
DeviceLanguageCodeResultwas removed, use
GetLanguageCodeResult.
Geolocation
playServicesLocationVersionvariable has been updated to
21.3.0.
Haptics
- Deprecated type
HapticsImpactOptionswas removed, use
ImpactOptions.
- Deprecated type
HapticsNotificationOptionswas removed, use
NotificationOptions.
- Deprecated type
HapticsNotificationTypewas removed, use
NotificationType.
- Deprecated type
HapticsImpactStylewas removed, use
ImpactStyle.
Push Notifications
firebaseMessagingVersionvariable has been updated to
24.1.0.
Share
androidxCoreVersionvariable has been updated to
1.15.0.
Splash Screen
- Deprecated type
SplashScreenShowOptionswas removed, use
ShowOptions.
- Deprecated type
SplashScreenHideOptionswas removed, use
HideOptions.
Status Bar
setOverlaysWebView()and
setBackgroundColor()are now supported on iOS.
androidxCoreVersionvariable has been updated to
1.15.0.