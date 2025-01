Version: v7

Updating from Capacitor 6 to Capacitor 7

In this guide, you'll find steps to update your project to the current Capacitor 7 version as well as a list of breaking changes for our official plugins.

bundledWebRuntime configuration option has been removed. If you had it set it to false you can safely remove it. If you had it set to true you'll have to use a bundler to bundle @capacitor/core code within your app.

cordova.staticPlugins configuration option has been removed. If you still have some Cordova plugin that needs to be static it should be updated to use podspec tag with use-framework attribute instead of using framework tag as that's not supported in cordova-ios 7+.

Node 18 has reached end of active support on October 18th, 2023. Capacitor 7 requires NodeJS 20 or greater. (Latest LTS version is recommended.)

Install the latest version of the Capacitor CLI to your project:

npm i -D @capacitor/cli@latest



Once installed, simply run the following to have the CLI handle the migration for you.

npx cap migrate



If any of the steps for the migration are not able to be completed, additional information will be made available in the output in the terminal. The steps for doing the migration manually are listed out below.

The following guide describes how to upgrade your Capacitor 6 iOS project to Capacitor 7.

Capacitor 7 requires Xcode 16.0+.

Do the following for your Xcode project: select the Project within the project editor and open the Build Settings tab. Under the Deployment section, change iOS Deployment Target to iOS 14.0. Repeat the same steps for any app Targets.

Then, open ios/App/Podfile and update the iOS version to 14.0:

platform :ios , '14.0'



The following guide describes how to upgrade your Capacitor 6 Android project to Capacitor 7.

Capacitor 7 requires Android Studio Ladybug | 2024.2.1 or newer and Java JDK 21. Java 21 ships with Android Studio Ladybug. No additional downloads needed!

Once it's updated, Android Studio can assist with some of the updates related to gradle and moving package into build files. To start, run Tools -> AGP Upgrade Assistant .

In your variables.gradle file, update your values to the following new minimums

minSdkVersion = 23

compileSdkVersion = 35

targetSdkVersion = 35

androidxActivityVersion = '1.9.2'

androidxAppCompatVersion = '1.7.0'

androidxCoordinatorLayoutVersion = '1.2.0'

androidxCoreVersion = '1.15.0'

androidxFragmentVersion = '1.8.4'

coreSplashScreenVersion = '1.0.1'

androidxWebkitVersion = '1.12.1'

junitVersion = '4.13.2'

androidxJunitVersion = '1.2.1'

androidxEspressoCoreVersion = '3.6.1'

cordovaAndroidVersion = '10.1.1'



# build.gradle



dependencies {

classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.2.1'

- classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.4.0'

+ classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.4.2'