Breaking changes in code
iOS
Remove removeAllListeners method
If your plugin has
CAP_PLUGIN_METHOD(removeAllListeners, CAPPluginReturnPromise) in the
.m file, it can be removed now, the method is now available for all plugins without defining it.
Add SPM support
Capacitor 6 adds experimental SPM support, you can add support for your plugin following Converting existing plugins to SPM
definitions.ts
addListener signature has been changed to only return a
Promise, remove the
& PluginListenerHandle.
addListener(
eventName: 'resume',
listenerFunc: () => void,
- ): Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle;
+ ): Promise<PluginListenerHandle>;
Updating Capacitor to 6.0 in your plugin
Using @capacitor/plugin-migration-v5-to-v6
From the plugin folder, run
npx @capacitor/plugin-migration-v5-to-v6@latest and it will perform all the file changes automatically.
Updating the files manually
Updating package.json
Update
@capacitor/cli,
@capacitor/core,
@capacitor/android and
@capacitor/ios to
latest version.
Replace deprecated compileSdkVersion and update targetSDK / compileSDK to 34
# build.gradle
android {
- compileSdkVersion project.hasProperty('compileSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion : 33
+ compileSdk project.hasProperty('compileSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion : 34
- targetSdkVersion project.hasProperty('targetSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.targetSdkVersion : 33
+ targetSdkVersion project.hasProperty('targetSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.targetSdkVersion : 34
Update gradle plugin to 8.2.1
dependencies {
- classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.0.0'
+ classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.2.1'
}
Update gradle wrapper to 8.2.1
# gradle-wrapper.properties
distributionBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME
distributionPath=wrapper/dists
- distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.0.2-all.zip
+ distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.2.1-all.zip
zipStoreBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME
zipStorePath=wrapper/dists
Update kotlin_version
If your plugin uses kotlin, update the default
kotlin_version
# build.gradle
buildscript {
- ext.kotlin_version = project.hasProperty("kotlin_version") ? rootProject.ext.kotlin_version : '1.8.20'
+ ext.kotlin_version = project.hasProperty("kotlin_version") ? rootProject.ext.kotlin_version : '1.9.10'
repositories {