Breaking changes in code

If your plugin has CAP_PLUGIN_METHOD(removeAllListeners, CAPPluginReturnPromise) in the .m file, it can be removed now, the method is now available for all plugins without defining it.

Capacitor 6 adds experimental SPM support, you can add support for your plugin following Converting existing plugins to SPM

addListener signature has been changed to only return a Promise , remove the & PluginListenerHandle .

addListener(

eventName: 'resume',

listenerFunc: () => void,

- ): Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle;

+ ): Promise<PluginListenerHandle>;



Updating Capacitor to 6.0 in your plugin

From the plugin folder, run npx @capacitor/plugin-migration-v5-to-v6@latest and it will perform all the file changes automatically.

Update @capacitor/cli , @capacitor/core , @capacitor/android and @capacitor/ios to latest version.

# build.gradle



android {

- compileSdkVersion project.hasProperty('compileSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion : 33

+ compileSdk project.hasProperty('compileSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion : 34

- targetSdkVersion project.hasProperty('targetSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.targetSdkVersion : 33

+ targetSdkVersion project.hasProperty('targetSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.targetSdkVersion : 34



dependencies {

- classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.0.0'

+ classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.2.1'

}



# gradle-wrapper.properties



distributionBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME

distributionPath=wrapper/dists

- distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.0.2-all.zip

+ distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.2.1-all.zip

zipStoreBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME

zipStorePath=wrapper/dists



If your plugin uses kotlin, update the default kotlin_version