Skip to main content
Version: v5

Native Settings

Your native projects Version, Bundle Id and Display Name can be easily read and changed.

Native Settings

Click Configuration > Properties to change:

  • Display Name - The name shown underneath the icon on the home screen.
  • Bundle Identifier - The unique identifier for your application.
  • Version Number - The Major and minor version number (eg 2.5).
  • Build Number - The build number usually associated with the version number (eg 3).
note

When changing one of these properties both ios and android native projects will be changed.