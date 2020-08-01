Version: v5

Updating from Capacitor 4 to Capacitor 5

Compared to previous upgrades, the breaking changes between Capacitor 4 and 5 are extremely minimal. In this guide, you'll find steps to update your project to the current Capacitor 5 version as well as a list of breaking changes for our official plugins.

Node 12 has reached end-of-life. Node 14 will reach end-of-life on April 30th, 2023. Capacitor 5 requires NodeJS 16 or greater. (Latest LTS version is recommended.)

Install the latest version of the Capacitor CLI to your project:

npm i -D @capacitor/cli@latest

Once installed, simply run the following to have the CLI handle the migration for you.

npx cap migrate

If any of the steps for the migration are not able to be completed, additional information will be made available in the output in the terminal. The steps for doing the migration manually are listed out below.

If you have the VS Code extension installed, simply check out the recomendations section of the extension to find the option to migrate your project to Capacitor 5.

The following guide describes how to upgrade your Capacitor 4 iOS project to Capacitor 5.

Capacitor 5 requires Xcode 14.1+.

Make the following changes to your .gitignore file:

- App/Podfile.lock

+ App/output

Xcode 14 supports a single app icon of 1024x1024, so you can clean up your AppIcon.appiconset by removing all unnecessary sizes.

The following guide describes how to upgrade your Capacitor 4 Android project to Capacitor 5.

Capacitor 5 requires Android Studio Flamingo | 2022.2.1 or newer because of the usage of Gradle 8, that requires Java JDK 17. Java 17 ships with Android Studio Flamingo. No additional downloads needed!

Once it's updated, Android Studio can assist with some of the updates related to gradle and moving package into build files. To start, run Tools -> AGP Upgrade Assistant .

In your variables.gradle file, update your values to the following new minimums

minSdkVersion = 22

compileSdkVersion = 33

targetSdkVersion = 33

androidxActivityVersion = '1.7.0'

androidxAppCompatVersion = '1.6.1'

androidxCoordinatorLayoutVersion = '1.2.0'

androidxCoreVersion = '1.10.0'

androidxFragmentVersion = '1.5.6'

coreSplashScreenVersion = '1.0.0'

androidxWebkitVersion = '1.6.1'

junitVersion = '4.13.2'

androidxJunitVersion = '1.1.5'

androidxEspressoCoreVersion = '3.5.1'

cordovaAndroidVersion = '10.1.1'

# build.gradle



dependencies {

- classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.3.13'

+ classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.3.15'



# build.gradle



dependencies {

- classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:7.2.1'

+ classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.0.0'



# gradle-wrapper.properties



distributionBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME

distributionPath=wrapper/dists

- distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-7.4.2-all.zip

+ distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.0.2-all.zip

zipStoreBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME

zipStorePath=wrapper/dists

# gradle.properties



# Android operating system, and which are packaged with your app's APK

# https://developer.android.com/topic/libraries/support-library/androidx-rn

android.useAndroidX=true

- # Automatically convert third-party libraries to use AndroidX

- android.enableJetifier=true

# AndroidManifest.xml



< ?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>

- <manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"

- package="[YOUR_PACKAGE_ID]">

+ <manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android">

# build.gradle



android {

+ namespace "[YOUR_PACKAGE_ID]"

compileSdkVersion rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion

In Capacitor 6, https is going to be the default setting for androidScheme for existing apps to better enable Capacitor applications to make use of the system Autofill feature.

Changing the scheme is the equivalent to shipping your application on a different domain, which means any data stored in in cookies, localstorage, etc would no longer be accessible. To avoid data loss as a result of this change, you should set the scheme to http now even if it's the current default.

{

server : {

androidScheme : "http"

}

}

If your project is using kotlin, update the kotlin_version variable to '1.8.20' .

The following plugin functionality has been modified or removed. Update your code accordingly.

androidxMaterialVersion variable has been updated to 1.8.0 .

androidxBrowserVersion variable has been updated to 1.5.0 .

Android 13 requiries to declare read media images permission ( <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_MEDIA_IMAGES"/> ) in AndroidManifest.xml .

) in . androidxMaterialVersion variable has been updated to 1.8.0 .

variable has been updated to . androidxExifInterfaceVersion variable has been updated to 1.3.6 .

DeviceId.uuid changed to DeviceId.identifier

changed to On iOS 16+, DeviceInfo.name will return a generic device name unless you add the appropriate entitlements.

playServicesLocationVersion has been updated to 21.0.1 .

googleMapsPlayServicesVersion has been updated to 18.1.0 .

has been updated to . googleMapsUtilsVersion has been updated to 3.4.0 .

has been updated to . googleMapsKtxVersion has been updated to 3.4.0 .

has been updated to . googleMapsUtilsKtxVersion has been updated to 3.4.0 .

has been updated to . kotlinxCoroutinesVersion has been updated to 1.6.4 .

has been updated to . androidxCoreKTXVersion has been updated to 1.10.0 .

has been updated to . kotlin_version has been updated to 1.8.20 .

Android 13 requires a new runtime permission check in order to schedule local notifications. You are required to call checkPermissions() and requestPermissions() accordingly, when targeting SDK 33.

Android 13 requires a new runtime permission check in order to receive push notifications. You are required to call checkPermissions() and requestPermissions() accordingly, when targeting SDK 33.

and accordingly, when targeting SDK 33. firebaseMessagingVersion variable has been updated to 23.1.2 .