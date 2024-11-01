Version: v7

On this page

Capacitor Configuration

The Capacitor configuration file is used to set high-level options for Capacitor tooling.

This is an example capacitor.config.ts file:

import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli' ;



const config : CapacitorConfig = {

appId : 'com.company.appname' ,

appName : 'My Capacitor App' ,

webDir : 'www' ,

} ;



export default config ;



If you are not using TypeScript in your project, you can use a capacitor.config.json file in the same way.

Here is the TypeScript interface for Capacitor configuration, complete with descriptions and defaults.

export interface CapacitorConfig {



















appId ? : string ;



















appName ? : string ;

















webDir ? : string ;

































loggingBehavior ? : 'none' | 'debug' | 'production' ;













overrideUserAgent ? : string ;

















appendUserAgent ? : string ;













backgroundColor ? : string ;















zoomEnabled ? : boolean ;















initialFocus ? : boolean ;



android ? : {













path ? : string ;

















overrideUserAgent ? : string ;





















appendUserAgent ? : string ;

















backgroundColor ? : string ;















zoomEnabled ? : boolean ;





























allowMixedContent ? : boolean ;





















captureInput ? : boolean ;



















webContentsDebuggingEnabled ? : boolean ;



















loggingBehavior ? : 'none' | 'debug' | 'production' ;

















includePlugins ? : string [ ] ;



















flavor ? : string ;



















initialFocus ? : boolean ;



























minWebViewVersion ? : number ;



























minHuaweiWebViewVersion ? : number ;



buildOptions ? : {











keystorePath ? : string ;













keystorePassword ? : string ;













keystoreAlias ? : string ;













keystoreAliasPassword ? : string ;















releaseType ? : 'AAB' | 'APK' ;















signingType ? : 'apksigner' | 'jarsigner' ;

} ;

















useLegacyBridge ? : boolean ;

















resolveServiceWorkerRequests ? : boolean ;





















adjustMarginsForEdgeToEdge ? : 'auto' | 'force' | 'disable' ;

} ;



ios ? : {













path ? : string ;





























scheme ? : string ;

















overrideUserAgent ? : string ;





















appendUserAgent ? : string ;

















backgroundColor ? : string ;















zoomEnabled ? : boolean ;

























contentInset ? : 'automatic' | 'scrollableAxes' | 'never' | 'always' ;























scrollEnabled ? : boolean ;















cordovaLinkerFlags ? : string [ ] ;





















allowsLinkPreview ? : boolean ;



















loggingBehavior ? : 'none' | 'debug' | 'production' ;

















includePlugins ? : string [ ] ;





























limitsNavigationsToAppBoundDomains ? : boolean ;























preferredContentMode ? : 'recommended' | 'desktop' | 'mobile' ;

















handleApplicationNotifications ? : boolean ;



















webContentsDebuggingEnabled ? : boolean ;



















initialFocus ? : boolean ;



buildOptions ? : {













signingStyle ? : 'automatic' | 'manual' ;













exportMethod ? : string ;











signingCertificate ? : string ;











provisioningProfile ? : string ;

} ;

} ;



server ? : {





























hostname ? : string ;

























iosScheme ? : string ;

























androidScheme ? : string ;





















url ? : string ;





























cleartext ? : boolean ;

























allowNavigation ? : string [ ] ;

















errorPath ? : string ;

















appStartPath ? : string ;

} ;



cordova ? : {

















accessOrigins ? : string [ ] ;













preferences ? : { [ key : string ] : string | undefined } ;

















failOnUninstalledPlugins ? : boolean ;

} ;



















plugins ? : PluginsConfig ;





















includePlugins ? : string [ ] ;

}



export interface PluginsConfig {











[ key : string ] :

| {

[ key : string ] : any ;

}

| undefined ;













CapacitorCookies ? : {











enabled ? : boolean ;

} ;













CapacitorHttp ? : {











enabled ? : boolean ;

} ;

}



The Capacitor CLI will find dependencies on your system automatically. In the event you need to configure these paths, the following environment variables are available: