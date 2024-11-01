Version: v7

Custom ViewController

Since Capacitor 3.0, you can subclass CAPBridgeViewController within your application. Most applications do not need this feature but it provides a supported mechanism for addressing some use-cases.

Some examples of when subclassing would be necessary are overriding Capacitor's configuration values at run-time, changing the properties of the WKWebViewConfiguration , subsituting a custom subclass of WKWebView for Capacitor to use, integrating a 3rd party SDK that suggests adding code to viewDidLoad() , manipulating native views before they appear onscreen, or registering custom plugins.

If you do need to create a custom subclass, there are a couple of steps to get started.

First, create a MyViewController.swift file by opening Xcode, right-clicking on the App group (under the App target), selecting New File... from the context menu, choosing Cocoa Touch Class in the window, set the Subclass of: to UIViewController in the next screen, and save the file.

Next, select the Main.storyboard file in the Project Navigator, select the Bridge View Controller in the Bridge View Controller Scene, select the Identity Inspector on the right, and change the name of the custom class to MyViewController .

Finally, select the MyViewController.swift file in the Project Navigator and edit it to import Capacitor and change the parent class:

import UIKit

import Capacitor



class MyViewController : CAPBridgeViewController {



}



You're done!