Version: v7

Custom Native Android Code

With Capacitor, you are encouraged to write Java or Kotlin code to implement the native features your app needs.

There may not be a Capacitor plugin for everything--and that's okay! It is possible to write WebView-accessible native code right in your app.

The easiest way to communicate between JavaScript and native code is to build a custom Capacitor plugin that is local to your app.

First, create a EchoPlugin.java file by opening Android Studio, expanding the app module and the java folder, right-clicking on your app's Java package, selecting New -> Java Class from the context menu, and creating the file.

Copy the following Java code into EchoPlugin.java :

package com . example . myapp ;



import com . getcapacitor . JSObject ;

import com . getcapacitor . Plugin ;

import com . getcapacitor . PluginCall ;

import com . getcapacitor . PluginMethod ;

import com . getcapacitor . annotation . CapacitorPlugin ;



@CapacitorPlugin ( name = "Echo" )

public class EchoPlugin extends Plugin {



@PluginMethod ( )

public void echo ( PluginCall call ) {

String value = call . getString ( "value" ) ;



JSObject ret = new JSObject ( ) ;

ret . put ( "value" , value ) ;

call . resolve ( ret ) ;

}

}



We must register custom plugins on both Android and web so that Capacitor can bridge between Java and JavaScript.

In your app's MainActivity.java , use registerPlugin() or registerPlugins() to register your custom plugin(s).

public class MainActivity extends BridgeActivity {

@Override

public void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {

+ registerPlugin(EchoPlugin.class);

super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);

}

}



In JS, we use registerPlugin() from @capacitor/core to create an object which is linked to our Java plugin.

import { registerPlugin } from '@capacitor/core' ;



const Echo = registerPlugin ( 'Echo' ) ;



export default Echo ;



The first parameter to registerPlugin() is the plugin name, which must match the name attribute of our @CapacitorPlugin annotation in EchoPlugin.java .

TypeScript

We can define types on our linked object by defining an interface and using it in the call to registerPlugin() .

import { registerPlugin } from '@capacitor/core';



+ export interface EchoPlugin {

+ echo(options: { value: string }): Promise<{ value: string }>;

+ }



- const Echo = registerPlugin('Echo');

+ const Echo = registerPlugin<EchoPlugin>('Echo');



export default Echo;



The generic parameter of registerPlugin() is what defines the structure of the linked object. You can use registerPlugin<any>('Echo') to ignore types if you need to. No judgment. ❤️

Use the exported Echo object to call your plugin methods. The following snippet will call into Java on Android and print the result:

import Echo from '../path/to/echo-plugin' ;



const { value } = await Echo . echo ( { value : 'Hello World!' } ) ;

console . log ( 'Response from native:' , value ) ;



