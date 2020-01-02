Version: v7

On this page

Updating Capacitor to 2.0 in your app

Capacitor 2 makes some tooling updates including the adoption of Swift 5 in iOS and AndroidX for Android.

Read the Capacitor 2.0 announcement ›

First, update Capacitor Core and the CLI:

npm install @capacitor/cli@2 @capacitor/core@2



Next, update each Capacitor platform that you use:



npm install @capacitor/ios@2

npx cap sync ios





npm install @capacitor/android@2

npx cap sync android





cd electron

npm install @capacitor/electron@2



Camera saveToGallery default value is now false on all platforms if allowEditing is true and the edit is canceled, the original image is returned

Push Notifications permissions will no longer be requested when register() is called, use requestPermission() PushNotificationChannel renamed to NotificationChannel

Local Notifications permissions will no longer be requested when register() is called, use requestPermission() schedule() now returns LocalNotificationScheduleResult

Toast unify duration across platforms: short 2000ms, long 3500ms

Geolocation use Fused Location Provider on Android requireAltitude removed from GeolocationOptions change native location accuracy values on iOS (more info)

Filesystem createIntermediateDirectories was removed from MkdirOptions (use recursive instead) recursive option added to writeFile, which changes behavior on Android and web (more info) Application directory option removed because it was broken

Device batteryLevel and isCharging removed from getInfo() , use getBatteryInfo()

Modals inputPlaceholder sets a placeholder instead of text, use inputText instead

App AppRestoredResult is optional now, returned only if succeeded, otherwise it returns an error

Clipboard ReadOptions was removed



Capacitor 2 requires Xcode 11+.

Capacitor 2 uses Swift 5. It's recommended to update your native project to also use Swift 5.

From Xcode click Edit -> Convert -> To Current Swift Syntax. App.app will appear selected, click Next button. Then a message will say No source changes necessary. Finally, click the Update button.

Capacitor 2 uses AndroidX for Android support library dependencies as recommended by Google, so the native project needs to be updated to use AndroidX as well.

From Android Studio do Refactor -> Migrate to AndroidX. Then click on Migrate button and finally click on Do Refactor.

If using Cordova or Capacitor plugins that don't use AndroidX yet, you can use jetifier tool to patch them.

npm install jetifier

npx jetifier



To run it automatically after every package install, add "postinstall": "jetifier" in the package.json .

Create a android/variables.gradle file with this content:

ext {

minSdkVersion = 21

compileSdkVersion = 29

targetSdkVersion = 29

androidxAppCompatVersion = '1.1.0'

androidxCoreVersion = '1.2.0'

androidxMaterialVersion = '1.1.0-rc02'

androidxBrowserVersion = '1.2.0'

androidxLocalbroadcastmanagerVersion = '1.0.0'

firebaseMessagingVersion = '20.1.2'

playServicesLocationVersion = '17.0.0'

junitVersion = '4.12'

androidxJunitVersion = '1.1.1'

androidxEspressoCoreVersion = '3.2.0'

cordovaAndroidVersion = '7.0.0'

}



In android/build.gradle file, add apply from: "variables.gradle" :

classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:4.1.1'

classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.3.3'



// NOTE: Do not place your application dependencies here; they belong

// in the individual module build.gradle files

}

}



+ apply from: "variables.gradle"



allprojects {

repositories {

google()

jcenter()





If you created the variables.gradle file, update your project to use them.

In the android/app/build.gradle file, make the following updates:

android {

- compileSdkVersion 28

+ compileSdkVersion rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion

defaultConfig {

applicationId "com.example.app"

- minSdkVersion 21

- targetSdkVersion 28

+ minSdkVersion rootProject.ext.minSdkVersion

+ targetSdkVersion rootProject.ext.targetSdkVersion

versionCode 1

versionName "1.0"

testInstrumentationRunner "androidx.test.runner.AndroidJUnitRunner"



dependencies {

implementation fileTree(include: ['*.jar'], dir: 'libs')

- implementation 'androidx.appcompat:appcompat:1.0.0'

+ implementation "androidx.appcompat:appcompat:$androidxAppCompatVersion"

implementation project(':capacitor-android')

- testImplementation 'junit:junit:4.12'

- androidTestImplementation 'androidx.test.ext:junit:1.1.1'

- androidTestImplementation 'androidx.test.espresso:espresso-core:3.1.0'

+ testImplementation "junit:junit:$junitVersion"

+ androidTestImplementation "androidx.test.ext:junit:$androidxJunitVersion"

+ androidTestImplementation "androidx.test.espresso:espresso-core:$androidxEspressoCoreVersion"

implementation project(':capacitor-cordova-android-plugins')



Don't miss the change from single quotes to double quotes. Double quotes are required for variable interpolation.

When you open the Android project in Android Studio, a Plugin Update Recommended message will appear. Click on update. It will tell you to update Gradle plugin and Gradle. Click Update button.

You can also manually update the Gradle plugin and Gradle.

To manually update Gradle plugin, in android/build.gradle file, update the com.android.tool.build:gradle version to 3.6.1.

To manually update Gradle, in android/gradle/wrapper/gradle-wrapper.properties , change gradle-4.10.1-all.zip to gradle-5.6.4-all.zip .

In android/build.gradle file, update the com.google.gms:google-services dependency version to 4.3.3.

dependencies {

classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:4.1.1'

- classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.2.0'

+ classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.3.3'



// NOTE: Do not place your application dependencies here; they belong

// in the individual module build.gradle files

}



In android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml , add |smallestScreenSize|screenLayout|uiMode in the activity's android:configChanges attribute.

<activity

- android:configChanges="orientation|keyboardHidden|keyboard|screenSize|locale"

+ android:configChanges="orientation|keyboardHidden|keyboard|screenSize|locale|smallestScreenSize|screenLayout|uiMode"

android:name="com.example.app"

android:label="@string/title_activity_main"

android:theme="@style/AppTheme.NoActionBarLaunch"

android:launchMode="singleTask">



In android/app/src/main/res/xml/file_paths.xml add <cache-path name="my_cache_images" path="." /> :

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>

<paths xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android">

<external-path name="my_images" path="." />

+ <cache-path name="my_cache_images" path="." />

</paths>



The android/app/src/main/res/drawable/launch_splash.xml file can be removed because it is no longer used.

Capacitor is distributed on npm, so having the maven repository entry on android/app/build.gradle is no longer needed and can cause problems. Remove it from repositories section: