PWA Elements

Some Capacitor plugins, such as Camera or Toast , have web-based UI available when not running natively. For example, calling Camera.getPhoto() will load a responsive photo-taking experience when running on the web:

This UI is implemented using web components. Due to the elements being encapsulated by the Shadow DOM, these components should not conflict with your own UI.

To enable these controls, you must add @ionic/pwa-elements to your app.

A typical installation involves importing the package and registering the elements, or adding a script tag to the <head> of the index.html for your app:

npm install @ionic/pwa-elements



Then, depending on your framework of choice, import the element loader and call it at the correct time:

main.tsx or index.tsx or index.js :

import { defineCustomElements } from '@ionic/pwa-elements/loader' ;





defineCustomElements ( window ) ;



main.ts :

import { defineCustomElements } from '@ionic/pwa-elements/loader' ;



defineCustomElements ( window ) ;

if ( environment . production ) {

enableProdMode ( ) ;

}



PWA Elements can be included through a script tag in your index.html . However, keep in mind this will not work for offline scenarios: