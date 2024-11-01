Version: v7

iOS Troubleshooting Guide

Creating a 100% perfect native management tool is nearly impossible, and sooner or later you'll run into various issues with some part of the iOS workflow.

This guide attempts to document common iOS/Xcode issues with possible solutions.

Every iOS developer learns a few common techniques for debugging iOS issues, and you should incorporate these into your workflow:

Any time you encounter an issue with iOS, or Xcode, your first step should be to copy and paste the error into a Google search.

Capacitor uses the standard iOS toolchain, so chances are if you run into something, many iOS developers have as well, and there's a solution out there.

It could be as simple as updating a dependency, running clean, or removing Derived Data.

Cleaning and rebuilding can fix a number of build issues. Navigate to Product -> Clean Build Folder in the Xcode menu to clean your current build.

Sometimes, Xcode clings to old, outdated build artifacts. To start fresh, you'll need to delete any Derived Data on disk.

To do this, open Xcode Preferences, choose the Locations tab, and click the small arrow next to your Derived Data path:

This opens a Finder window to the location of Xcode's temporary Derived Data.

Next, select all items in that directory and delete:

Finally, do a rebuild in Xcode.

This error can happen if CocoaPods hasn't been able to run to install your dependencies.

Run this to update your pods:

npx cap update ios



Perform a new build after running this command.

Xcode sometimes gets stuck indexing forever. This unfortunate situation looks like this:

The only solution is to Force Close Xcode (using Activity Monitor) and start it up again.

This error can happen on Macs with an old version of openssl and ruby installed, since GitHub restricted the allowed cryptographic protocols when accessing repos.

The solution is to update openssl and update Ruby:

brew install openssl

brew upgrade openssl

brew install ruby

brew link --overwrite ruby



Finally, make sure your PATH environment variable does not put /usr/local/bin after $PATH , but rather before it.

See this StackOverflow issue for other possible solutions to this problem.

On iOS, this can happen if Capacitor doesn't find the plugins or can't inject its code into the WebView.

First of all, make sure the plugin is installed and appears in the package.json .

Then, run npx cap sync ios .

Finally, check that the plugin is in ios/App/Podfile . If the plugin is not listed, make sure your Podfile looks like this one and run npx cap sync again.