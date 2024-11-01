Version: v7

On this page

Saving Plugin Calls

In most cases, a plugin method will get invoked to perform a task and can finish immediately. But there are situations where you will need to keep the plugin call available so it can be accessed later.

Two reasons you might need a plugin call ( CAPPluginCall on iOS or PluginCall on Android) to persist outside of the method in your plugin are:

To perform an asynchronous action, such as a network request. To provide repeated updates back to the JavaScript environment, such as streaming live geolocation data.

These two reasons can overlap but there is an important distinction. Specifically, whether or not a call will need to return data more than once. The Capacitor bridge records each call that is made from JavaScript to native so that it can match the result to the correct code when the plugin returns it, and the default behavior is to erase this bookkeeping after resolve() or reject() is called once. But if your method is a callback that will resolve() multiple times, then there is an extra step involved. More information about how to declare callbacks can be found here.

If you need to save a call to be completed once in the future, you have two options. One option is to simply save it locally in an instance variable. The second is to use the bridge's set of methods to save it and then retrieve it later via the callbackId . After calling resolve() or reject() , you can dispose of the call object as it will no longer be relevant (don't forget to call releaseCall() if you used saveCall() ).

iOS

func saveCall ( _ call : CAPPluginCall )

func savedCall ( withID : String ) -> CAPPluginCall ?

func releaseCall ( _ call : CAPPluginCall )

func releaseCall ( withID : String )



Android

void saveCall ( PluginCall call )

PluginCall getSavedCall ( String callbackId )

void releaseCall ( PluginCall call )

void releaseCall ( String callbackId )



Saving a call to be completed multiple times in the future means two things: saving the native call object itself (as above) and telling the bridge to preserve its bookkeeping so resolve() or reject() can be invoked repeatedly.

To mark a call this way, set its keepAlive property (this was called isSaved prior to version 3 but has been renamed to make the behavior clearer).

iOS

call . keepAlive = true



Android

call . setKeepAlive ( true ) ;

