Skip to main content
Version: v7

Support Policy

Community Maintenance

Capacitor has been 100% open source (MIT) since the very beginning, and always will be. Developers can ensure Capacitor is the right choice for their cross-platform apps through Capacitor's community maintenance strategy. The Capacitor team regularly ships new releases, bug fixes, and is very welcoming to community pull requests.

Capacitor Maintenance and Support Status

Given the reality of time and resource constraints as well as the need to support the ever-evolving landscape of mobile platforms, over time it becomes necessary for the Capacitor team to release new major versions. However, Capacitor will do everything it can to make the transition to newer versions as smooth as possible. The Capacitor team recommends updating to the newest version of Capacitor for the latest features, improvements and stability updates.

The current status of each Capacitor version is:

VersionStatusReleasedMaintenance EndsExt. Support Ends
v7MaintenanceJanuary 20, 2025June 8, 2026Dec 8, 2026
V6Ext. SupportApril 15, 2024July 20, 2025January 20, 2026
V5End of SupportMay 3, 2023October 15, 2024April 15, 2025
V4End of SupportJuly 27, 2022November 3, 2023May 3, 2024
V3End of SupportMay 18, 2021January 27, 2023July 27, 2023
V2End of SupportApril 3, 2020November 18, 2021May 18, 2022
V1End of SupportMay 23, 2019October 3, 2020April 3, 2021
  • Maintenance: Only critical bug and security fixes. No major feature improvements.
  • Extended Support: No longer being offered to new customers.

Compatibility Recommendations

The Capacitor team has compiled a set of recommendations for using the Capacitor in conjunction with other contextually-relevant software. This is not meant to be a comprehensive list, but covers many common compatibility questions. The Capacitor team strongly recommends reviewing your project dependencies once each quarter to keep track of new releases, features and bug fixes.

CapacitorMinimum Node VersionMinimum Xcode VersionMinimum Android Studio Version
v72016.02024.2.1
v61815.02023.1.1
v51614.12022.2.1
v412132020.1
v312122020.1

Minimum Supported Platforms

Each Capacitor version sets a minimum version for each of its supported platforms. The Capacitor team strives to support as wide a range of versions as possible. With each major release, the team evaluates the minimum versions for each platform and makes adjustments as needed, based on both usage and technical constraints.

CapacitorMinimum iOS VersionMinimum Android Version
v714.06.0 (API 23)
v613.05.1 (API 22)
v513.05.1 (API 22)
v413.05.1 (API 22)
v312.05.0 (API 21)

Contents

Edit this page