Deploying your Capacitor iOS App to the App Store

Because Capacitor apps are normal native apps at the end of the day, the way they are deployed to the App Store is just like any other native app.

To start, consult the official Apple documentation on Submitting Apps to the App Store. See here for details on generating splash screens and icons for your app.

For a guide with some Capacitor-specific considerations, see Josh Morony's wonderful guide on the topic.

For teams that wish to streamline their App Store (and Google Play Store) submissions and even automate them with integration into their CI/CD workflow, Capacitor's parent company, Ionic, offers a powerful Mobile DevOps service called Appflow that offers end-to-end app development and deployment capabilities.

Interested? Check out this brief guide on how it works and how you can use it with Capacitor today, or view the official Appflow Documentation.