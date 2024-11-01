Version: v7

Capacitor's JavaScript API

Capacitor has several JavaScript functions available to ensure apps run successfully across multiple platforms with the same codebase.

You can import the global Capacitor object with the following code:

import { Capacitor } from '@capacitor/core' ;



The Capacitor object has several functions that help with the most common WebView to Native problems you may face when developing a Capacitor app.

convertFileSrc: (filePath: string) => string;

Converts a device filepath into a Web View-friendly path.

Capacitor apps are served on a different protocol than device files. To avoid difficulties between these protocols, paths to device files must be rewritten. For example, on Android, file:///path/to/device/file must be rewritten as http://localhost/_capacitor_file_/path/to/device/file before being used in the Web View.



const rawPhotoUri = await Filesystem . writeFile ( {

path : "myFile.jpg" ,

data : base64Data ,

directory : FilesystemDirectory . Data

} ) ;





const fixedPhotoUri = Capacitor . convertFileSrc ( rawPhotoUri . uri ) ,



getPlatform: () => 'web' | 'ios' | 'android';

Get the name of the Platform the app is currently running on. This will return a value of "web" , "ios" , or "android" depending on the device the app is running on.

if ( Capacitor . getPlatform ( ) === 'ios' ) {

console . log ( 'iOS!' ) ;

} else if ( Capacitor . getPlatform ( ) === 'android' ) {

console . log ( 'Android!' ) ;

} else {

console . log ( 'Web!' ) ;

}



isNativePlatform: () => boolean;

Check whether the currently running platform is native. This function returns a value of true if the app is running as a native, installed Capacitor app, or false if it is served via a browser or installed as a PWA.

if ( Capacitor . isNativePlatform ( ) ) {

console . log ( "I'm a native app!" ) ;

} else {

console . log ( "I'm a PWA or Web app!" ) ;

}



isPluginAvailable: (name: string) => boolean;

Check if a plugin is available on the currently running platform. The plugin name is used in the plugin registry, which means it also works with custom plugins.