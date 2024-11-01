Breaking changes in code
Plugin's
success() and
error() methods have been removed, use
resolve() and
reject() instead.
Some deprecated plugin definitions and methods such as
registerWebPlugin have been removed, check the Capacitor 3 plugins upgrade guide for more information.
Capacitor's helper properties
platform and
isNative have been removed, use
getPlatform() and
isNativePlatform() methods instead.
Android
BridgeFragment class has been removed, if a plugin was using that class to present a
Fragment, they'll have to create their own version of it.
iOS
Add SPM support
Capacitor 6 added experimental SPM support, you can add support for your plugin following Converting existing plugins to SPM
Updating Capacitor to 7.0 in your plugin
Using @capacitor/plugin-migration-v6-to-v7
From the plugin folder, run
npx @capacitor/plugin-migration-v6-to-v7@latest and it will perform all the file changes automatically.
Updating the files manually
Updating npm dependencies
Updating Capacitor dependencies
Update
@capacitor/cli,
@capacitor/core,
@capacitor/android and
@capacitor/ios in devDependencies to
^7.0.0 version.
Update
@capacitor/core in peerDependencies to
>=7.0.0 version.
Updating eslint dependencies
Update
@ionic/eslint-config to
^0.4.0 and
eslint to
^8.57.0.
Updating swiftlint dependencies
Update
@ionic/swiftlint-config and
swiftlint to
^2.0.0.
Update prettier dependencies
Update
@ionic/prettier-config to
^4.0.0,
prettier to
^3.4.2 and
prettier-plugin-java to
^2.6.6.
Then update
prettier npm script to add
--plugin=prettier-plugin-java.
- "prettier": "prettier \"**/*.{css,html,ts,js,java}\"",
+ "prettier": "prettier \"**/*.{css,html,ts,js,java}\" --plugin=prettier-plugin-java",
Finally, you can remove the entries of
.prettierignore that are already in
.gitignore as from Prettier 3.0.0, it ignores files in
.gitignore file by default.
If all the entries of
.prettierignore are already in
.gitignore, you can remove the
.prettierignore file entirely.
Update rollup
Update
rollup to
^4.30.1. Then update rename the
rollup.config.js file to
rollup.config.mjs.
Finally, update the build script to use the new file extension:
- "build": "npm run clean && npm run docgen && tsc && rollup -c rollup.config.js",
+ "build": "npm run clean && npm run docgen && tsc && rollup -c rollup.config.mjs",
Update other dependencies
Update
rimraf to
^6.0.1 and
@capacitor/docgen to
^0.3.0.
Update Android Plugin Variables
In your
build.gradle file, update the following package version minimums:
ext {
junitVersion = project.hasProperty('junitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.junitVersion : '4.13.2'
- androidxAppCompatVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxAppCompatVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxAppCompatVersion : '1.6.1'
+ androidxAppCompatVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxAppCompatVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxAppCompatVersion : '1.7.0'
- androidxJunitVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxJunitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxJunitVersion : '1.1.5'
+ androidxJunitVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxJunitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxJunitVersion : '1.2.1'
- androidxEspressoCoreVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxEspressoCoreVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxEspressoCoreVersion : '3.5.1'
+ androidxEspressoCoreVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxEspressoCoreVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxEspressoCoreVersion : '3.6.1'
}
Update targetSDK / compileSDK to 35 and minSDK to 23
# build.gradle
android {
- compileSdk project.hasProperty('compileSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion : 34
+ compileSdk project.hasProperty('compileSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion : 35
defaultConfig {
- minSdkVersion project.hasProperty('minSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.minSdkVersion : 22
+ minSdkVersion project.hasProperty('minSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.minSdkVersion : 23
- targetSdkVersion project.hasProperty('targetSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.targetSdkVersion : 34
+ targetSdkVersion project.hasProperty('targetSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.targetSdkVersion : 35
...
}
}
Update gradle plugin to 8.7.2
dependencies {
- classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.2.1'
+ classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.7.2'
}
Update gradle wrapper to 8.11.1
# gradle-wrapper.properties
distributionBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME
distributionPath=wrapper/dists
- distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.2.1-all.zip
+ distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.11.1-all.zip
zipStoreBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME
zipStorePath=wrapper/dists
Update to Java 21
# build.gradle
compileOptions {
- sourceCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_17
+ sourceCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_21
- targetCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_17
+ targetCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_21
}
Update kotlin_version
If your plugin uses kotlin, update the default
kotlin_version
# build.gradle
buildscript {
- ext.kotlin_version = project.hasProperty("kotlin_version") ? rootProject.ext.kotlin_version : '1.9.10'
+ ext.kotlin_version = project.hasProperty("kotlin_version") ? rootProject.ext.kotlin_version : '1.9.25'
repositories {
Raise iOS Deployment Target to 14
Update your plugin's .podspec file
- s.ios.deployment_target = '13.0'
+ s.ios.deployment_target = '14.0'
SPM compatible plugins
Update
Package.swift file
- platforms: [.iOS(.v13)],
+ platforms: [.iOS(.v14)],
Plugins with old structure
Do the following for your Xcode project: select the Project within the project editor and open the Build Settings tab. Under the Deployment section, change iOS Deployment Target to iOS 14.0. Repeat the same steps for any app Targets.
Then, open
ios/Podfile and update the iOS version to 14.0:
-platform :ios, '13.0'
+platform :ios, '14.0'
Update Capacitor SPM dependency
In SPM compatible plugins, update
Package.swift file to use a fixed version instead of main branch.
dependencies: [
- .package(url: "https://github.com/ionic-team/capacitor-swift-pm.git", branch: "main")
+ .package(url: "https://github.com/ionic-team/capacitor-swift-pm.git", from: "7.0.0")
],