Breaking changes in code

Plugin's success() and error() methods have been removed, use resolve() and reject() instead.

Some deprecated plugin definitions and methods such as registerWebPlugin have been removed, check the Capacitor 3 plugins upgrade guide for more information.

Capacitor's helper properties platform and isNative have been removed, use getPlatform() and isNativePlatform() methods instead.

BridgeFragment class has been removed, if a plugin was using that class to present a Fragment , they'll have to create their own version of it.

Capacitor 6 added experimental SPM support, you can add support for your plugin following Converting existing plugins to SPM

Updating Capacitor to 7.0 in your plugin

From the plugin folder, run npx @capacitor/plugin-migration-v6-to-v7@latest and it will perform all the file changes automatically.

Update @capacitor/cli , @capacitor/core , @capacitor/android and @capacitor/ios in devDependencies to ^7.0.0 version. Update @capacitor/core in peerDependencies to >=7.0.0 version.

Update @ionic/eslint-config to ^0.4.0 and eslint to ^8.57.0 .

Update @ionic/swiftlint-config and swiftlint to ^2.0.0 .

Update @ionic/prettier-config to ^4.0.0 , prettier to ^3.4.2 and prettier-plugin-java to ^2.6.6 . Then update prettier npm script to add --plugin=prettier-plugin-java .

- "prettier": "prettier \"**/*.{css,html,ts,js,java}\"",

+ "prettier": "prettier \"**/*.{css,html,ts,js,java}\" --plugin=prettier-plugin-java",



Finally, you can remove the entries of .prettierignore that are already in .gitignore as from Prettier 3.0.0, it ignores files in .gitignore file by default. If all the entries of .prettierignore are already in .gitignore , you can remove the .prettierignore file entirely.

Update rollup to ^4.30.1 . Then update rename the rollup.config.js file to rollup.config.mjs . Finally, update the build script to use the new file extension:

- "build": "npm run clean && npm run docgen && tsc && rollup -c rollup.config.js",

+ "build": "npm run clean && npm run docgen && tsc && rollup -c rollup.config.mjs",



Update rimraf to ^6.0.1 and @capacitor/docgen to ^0.3.0 .

In your build.gradle file, update the following package version minimums:

ext {

junitVersion = project.hasProperty('junitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.junitVersion : '4.13.2'

- androidxAppCompatVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxAppCompatVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxAppCompatVersion : '1.6.1'

+ androidxAppCompatVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxAppCompatVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxAppCompatVersion : '1.7.0'

- androidxJunitVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxJunitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxJunitVersion : '1.1.5'

+ androidxJunitVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxJunitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxJunitVersion : '1.2.1'

- androidxEspressoCoreVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxEspressoCoreVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxEspressoCoreVersion : '3.5.1'

+ androidxEspressoCoreVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxEspressoCoreVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxEspressoCoreVersion : '3.6.1'

}



# build.gradle



android {

- compileSdk project.hasProperty('compileSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion : 34

+ compileSdk project.hasProperty('compileSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion : 35

defaultConfig {

- minSdkVersion project.hasProperty('minSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.minSdkVersion : 22

+ minSdkVersion project.hasProperty('minSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.minSdkVersion : 23

- targetSdkVersion project.hasProperty('targetSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.targetSdkVersion : 34

+ targetSdkVersion project.hasProperty('targetSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.targetSdkVersion : 35

...

}

}



dependencies {

- classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.2.1'

+ classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.7.2'

}



# gradle-wrapper.properties



distributionBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME

distributionPath=wrapper/dists

- distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.2.1-all.zip

+ distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.11.1-all.zip

zipStoreBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME

zipStorePath=wrapper/dists



# build.gradle

compileOptions {

- sourceCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_17

+ sourceCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_21

- targetCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_17

+ targetCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_21

}



If your plugin uses kotlin, update the default kotlin_version

# build.gradle

buildscript {

- ext.kotlin_version = project.hasProperty("kotlin_version") ? rootProject.ext.kotlin_version : '1.9.10'

+ ext.kotlin_version = project.hasProperty("kotlin_version") ? rootProject.ext.kotlin_version : '1.9.25'

repositories {



Update your plugin's .podspec file

- s.ios.deployment_target = '13.0'

+ s.ios.deployment_target = '14.0'



Update Package.swift file

- platforms: [.iOS(.v13)],

+ platforms: [.iOS(.v14)],



Do the following for your Xcode project: select the Project within the project editor and open the Build Settings tab. Under the Deployment section, change iOS Deployment Target to iOS 14.0. Repeat the same steps for any app Targets.

Then, open ios/Podfile and update the iOS version to 14.0:

- platform :ios, '13.0'

+ platform :ios, '14.0'



In SPM compatible plugins, update Package.swift file to use a fixed version instead of main branch.