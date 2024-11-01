VS Code Extension
The WebNative Visual Studio Code extension is a community-maintained plugin that helps you perform common Capacitor development tasks without needing to remember CLI commands.
If you have VS Code on this computer click Install below. You can also find the extension by searching for "WebNative".
Additional Documentation
Full documentation of the WebNative extension can be found at webnative.dev covering topics like:
- Building, debugging and running your Capacitor application.
- Bundle analysis, dependency upgrades.
- Migration from Cordova.
- Changing native settings.
- Splash Screens & Icons.
- Developing without a Mac using the WebNative app.