@capacitor/action-sheet
The Action Sheet API provides access to native Action Sheets, which come up from the bottom of the screen and display actions a user can take.
Install
npm install @capacitor/action-sheet
npx cap sync
Variables
This plugin will use the following project variables (defined in your app's
variables.gradle file):
androidxMaterialVersion: version of
com.google.android.material:material(default:
1.8.0)
PWA Notes
PWA Elements are required for Action Sheet plugin to work.
Example
import { ActionSheet, ActionSheetButtonStyle } from '@capacitor/action-sheet';
const showActions = async () => {
const result = await ActionSheet.showActions({
title: 'Photo Options',
message: 'Select an option to perform',
options: [
{
title: 'Upload',
},
{
title: 'Share',
},
{
title: 'Remove',
style: ActionSheetButtonStyle.Destructive,
},
],
});
console.log('Action Sheet result:', result);
};
API
showActions(...)
showActions(options: ShowActionsOptions) => Promise<ShowActionsResult>
Show an Action Sheet style modal with various options for the user to select.
|Param
|Type
options
Returns:
Promise<ShowActionsResult>
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
ShowActionsResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
index
number
|The index of the clicked option (Zero-based)
|1.0.0
ShowActionsOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
title
string
|The title of the Action Sheet.
|1.0.0
message
string
|A message to show under the title. This option is only supported on iOS.
|1.0.0
options
ActionSheetButton[]
|Options the user can choose from.
|1.0.0
ActionSheetButton
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
title
string
|The title of the option
|1.0.0
style
|The style of the option This option is only supported on iOS.
|1.0.0
icon
string
|Icon for the option (ionicon naming convention) This option is only supported on Web.
|1.0.0
Enums
ActionSheetButtonStyle
|Members
|Value
|Description
|Since
Default
'DEFAULT'
|Default style of the option.
|1.0.0
Destructive
'DESTRUCTIVE'
|Style to use on destructive options.
|1.0.0
Cancel
'CANCEL'
|Style to use on the option that cancels the Action Sheet. If used, should be on the latest availabe option.
|1.0.0