Official Plugins
The Official Plugins are a set of Capacitor plugins maintained by the Capacitor team that provide access to commonly used native APIs.
The API documentation for these plugins can be found below.
List of Official Plugins
- Action Sheet
- App Launcher
- App
- Background Runner
- Browser
- Camera
- Clipboard
- Cookies
- Device
- Dialog
- Filesystem
- Geolocation
- Google Maps
- Haptics
- Http
- Keyboard
- Local Notifications
- Motion
- Network
- Preferences
- Push Notifications
- Screen Orientation
- Screen Reader
- Share
- Splash Screen
- Status Bar
- Text Zoom
- Toast
- Watch 🧪
GitHub
You can find the source for these plugins on GitHub.