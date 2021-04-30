Version: v3

Updating Capacitor to 3.0 in your app

Capacitor 3 brings crucial updates to the ecosystem and exciting new features.

After upgrading your app to Capacitor 3, would you mind sharing any feedback you have in this discussion? We'd love to hear from you! 💖

If you're a plugin author looking to upgrade your plugins to newer Capacitor versions, see the Upgrade Guide for Capacitor Plugins.

Node 8 has reached end-of-life. Node 10 will reach end-of-life on April 30th, 2021. Capacitor 3 requires NodeJS 12 or greater. (Latest LTS version is recommended.)

If you are using the Ionic CLI, official Capacitor 3 support starts at version 6.16.0. We suggest upgrading to the latest version at this time via npm install -g @ionic/cli .

npm install @capacitor/cli@latest-3 @capacitor/core@latest-3

Capacitor 3 now builds for ES2017 environments, instead of ES5. The plugin template has also been updated to target ES2017, and third-party plugins are encouraged to update their targets.

This change should not affect your app unless you are supporting IE11, which Capacitor does not officially support.

Capacitor 3 uses a newer TypeScript syntax which can only be used in TS 3.8 or later.

If you have TypeScript 3.8+ installed, you can migrate your capacitor.config.json to be a typed TypeScript config file named capacitor.config.ts . You can continue using a .json file, but a typescript config file may give a better developer experience for your team. Below is an example capacitor.config.ts file that is used in the Capacitor Test App.









import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli' ;



const config : CapacitorConfig = {

appId : 'com.capacitorjs.app.testapp' ,

appName : 'capacitor-testapp' ,

webDir : 'build' ,

plugins : {

SplashScreen : {

launchAutoHide : false ,

} ,

LocalNotifications : {

smallIcon : 'ic_stat_icon_config_sample' ,

iconColor : '#CE0B7C' ,

} ,

PushNotifications : {

presentationOptions : [ 'alert' , 'sound' ] ,

} ,

} ,

} ;



export default config ;

All plugins have been removed from Capacitor core and placed into their own npm packages. There are several reasons for this (see #3227) and the core team is confident this is the right way to go. You can import core plugins like so.

import { Camera } from '@capacitor/camera' ;

Background Task : This plugin appeared to be rarely used and didn't quite work as most devs expected. The core team will readdress background functionality in the future. Subscribe to #3032 for updates.

: This plugin appeared to be rarely used and didn't quite work as most devs expected. The core team will readdress background functionality in the future. Subscribe to #3032 for updates. Permissions : The core team has implemented an alternative to this centralized approach which community plugins may also adopt (see the new Permissions API).

: The core team has implemented an alternative to this centralized approach which community plugins may also adopt (see the new Permissions API). Photos: This undocumented iOS-only plugin has been removed. Use @capacitor-community/media .

Accessibility VoiceOver and TalkBack functionality moved into Screen Reader

App App-related info and functionality remains in App App URL handling ( openUrl() and canOpenUrl() ) moved into App Launcher

Modals Action Sheet functionality ( showActions() ) moved into Action Sheet Dialog window functionality ( alert() , prompt() , and confirm() ) moved into Dialog



This change will require you to install each plugin that you were using individually.

Search your project for core plugins extracted from the Plugins object from @capacitor/core Find the corresponding plugin documentation, keeping in mind that some plugins have been split up Follow the installation instructions for each plugin in the documentation Change the plugin import to import from the plugin's package instead (see Plugin Imports) Follow any instructions in Backward Incompatible Plugin Changes

Using Ionic Framework?

The Ionic Framework makes use of APIs in the following plugins:

For best user experience with Ionic Framework, you should make sure these plugins are installed even if you don't import them in your app:

npm install @capacitor/app @capacitor/haptics @capacitor/keyboard @capacitor/status-bar

The Plugins object is deprecated, but will continue to work in Capacitor 3. Capacitor plugins should be updated to use the new plugin registration APIs (see the Upgrade Guide for plugins), which will allow them to be imported directly from the plugin's package.

Going forward, the Plugins object from @capacitor/core should not be used.



import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core' ;

const { AnyPlugin } = Plugins ;

Importing the plugin directly from the plugin's package is preferred, but the plugin must be updated to work with Capacitor 3 for this to be possible.



import { AnyPlugin } from 'any-plugin' ;

While many of the plugin APIs remain the same to ease the migration process to Capacitor 3, some will require code updates and manual migrations.

Accessibility / Screen Reader isScreenReaderEnabled() method has been renamed to isEnabled() 'accessibilityScreenReaderStateChange' event has been renamed to 'stateChange' On Android and iOS, speak() will only work if a screen reader is currently active. For text-to-speech capabilities while screen readers are active or not, use @capacitor-community/text-to-speech .

/ Browser prefetch() has been removed.

Device App information has been removed from getInfo() ( appVersion , appBuild , appId and appName ). Use the App plugin's getInfo() for this information. uuid has been removed from getInfo() . Use the new getId() function.

Haptics HapticsNotificationType enum keys have been switched from upper case to camel case to match other enums.

Local Notifications This plugin is now using the new Permissions API. requestPermission() was removed, use requestPermissions() .

Push Notifications This plugin is now using the new Permissions API. requestPermission() was removed, use requestPermissions() .

Share share() method now returns ShareResult instead of any The return value of share() will no longer include completed . If it was not completed, it will reject instead.

Storage Data migration required! The internal storage mechanism has changed and requires data migration. A convenience method has been added: migrate() . To update your app without affecting end users, call migrate() before any other methods.

Filesystem stat() method now returns ctime and mtime timestamps in milliseconds on all platforms. Previously, iOS returned timestamps in seconds.



The hideLogs configuration option has been deprecated in Capacitor 3. It has been replaced by a new loggingBehavior configuration option. Details can be found in the config documentation.

Capacitor 3 supports iOS 12+. Xcode 12+ is required. CocoaPods 1.8+ is recommended.

It's recommended to upgrade CocoaPods to the latest stable version. CocoaPods 1.8 switches to using a CDN, which means running pod repo update periodically is no longer required.

Check your version of CocoaPods with pod --version and visit cocoapods.org for installation instructions.

Do the following for your Xcode project and app target: open the Build Settings tab. Under the Deployment section, change iOS Deployment Target to iOS 12.0.

Then, open ios/App/Podfile and update the iOS version to 12.0:

- platform :ios, '11.0'

+ platform :ios, '12.0'

use_frameworks!

If your app is not already using Swift 5, open the Build Settings tab in your Xcode target, then change Swift Language Version to Swift 5 under the Swift Compiler - Language section.

It is recommended in Capacitor 3 to move the ios/App/public directory into ios/App/App/public . This can be achieved in Xcode:

Remove existing public folder

Expand the file tree under the App project, then the App group, and select the public folder. Right-click on Delete. When prompted to delete the folder or just remove the reference, select Move to Trash.

Recreate public in the new location

Right-click on the App group inside the App project and click Add Files to "App"... Leave the default options (ensuring to create folder references, not groups and to add to the App target). Click New Folder, name it "public". Click Create, then Add.

It may look the same in Xcode, but the new public folder should now be relative to the App group, not the project root.

gitignore the new public folder

In ios/.gitignore , change the ignore path from App/public to App/App/public . This folder contains a copy of your web assets and should not be committed.

App/build

App/Pods

- App/public

+ App/App/public

App/Podfile.lock

xcuserdata

npm install @capacitor/ios@latest-3

npx cap sync ios

In ios/App/App/AppDelegate.swift , update the following:

func application(_ app: UIApplication, open url: URL, options: [UIApplication.OpenURLOptionsKey: Any] = [:]) -> Bool {

// Called when the app was launched with a url. Feel free to add additional processing here,

// but if you want the App API to support tracking app url opens, make sure to keep this call

- return CAPBridge.handleOpenUrl(url, options)

+ return ApplicationDelegateProxy.shared.application(app, open: url, options: options)

}



func application(_ application: UIApplication, continue userActivity: NSUserActivity, restorationHandler: @escaping ([UIUserActivityRestoring]?) -> Void) -> Bool {

// Called when the app was launched with an activity, including Universal Links.

// Feel free to add additional processing here, but if you want the App API to support

// tracking app url opens, make sure to keep this call

- return CAPBridge.handleContinueActivity(userActivity, restorationHandler)

+ return ApplicationDelegateProxy.shared.application(application, continue: userActivity, restorationHandler: restorationHandler)

}

If using the push notifications feature, in ios/App/App/AppDelegate.swift , update the following:



- #if USE_PUSH



func application(_ application: UIApplication, didRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithDeviceToken deviceToken: Data) {

NotificationCenter.default.post(name: Notification.Name(CAPNotifications.DidRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithDeviceToken.name()), object: deviceToken)

}



func application(_ application: UIApplication, didFailToRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithError error: Error) {

NotificationCenter.default.post(name: Notification.Name(CAPNotifications.DidFailToRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithError.name()), object: error)

}



- #endif

If not using push notifications you can remove the whole block

- #if USE_PUSH

-

- func application(_ application: UIApplication, didRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithDeviceToken deviceToken: Data) {

- NotificationCenter.default.post(name: Notification.Name(CAPNotifications.DidRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithDeviceToken.name()), object: deviceToken)

- }

-

- func application(_ application: UIApplication, didFailToRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithError error: Error) {

- NotificationCenter.default.post(name: Notification.Name(CAPNotifications.DidFailToRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithError.name()), object: error)

- }

-

- #endif

In ios/App/App/AppDelegate.swift , update the following:

override func touchesBegan(_ touches: Set<UITouch>, with event: UIEvent?) {

super.touchesBegan(touches, with: event)



let statusBarRect = UIApplication.shared.statusBarFrame

guard let touchPoint = event?.allTouches?.first?.location(in: self.window) else { return }



if statusBarRect.contains(touchPoint) {

- NotificationCenter.default.post(CAPBridge.statusBarTappedNotification)

+ NotificationCenter.default.post(name: .capacitorStatusBarTapped, object: nil)

}

}



func application(_ application: UIApplication, didRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithDeviceToken deviceToken: Data) {

- NotificationCenter.default.post(name: Notification.Name(CAPNotifications.DidRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithDeviceToken.name()), object: deviceToken)

+ NotificationCenter.default.post(name: .capacitorDidRegisterForRemoteNotifications, object: deviceToken)

}



func application(_ application: UIApplication, didFailToRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithError error: Error) {

- NotificationCenter.default.post(name: Notification.Name(CAPNotifications.DidFailToRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithError.name()), object: error)

+ NotificationCenter.default.post(name: .capacitorDidFailToRegisterForRemoteNotifications, object: error)

}

Add DerivedData to the ios/.gitignore file. This is where the Capacitor CLI places native iOS builds.

App/Pods

App/App/public

App/Podfile.lock

+ DerivedData

xcuserdata



# Cordova plugins for Capacitor

Capacitor 3 supports Android 5+ (and now supports Android 11). Android Studio 4+ is required.

npm install @capacitor/android@latest-3

npx cap sync android

In Capacitor 3, it is preferred to automatically load the Android plugins. In MainActivity.java , the onCreate method can be removed. You no longer have to edit this file when adding or removing plugins installed via npm.

public class MainActivity extends BridgeActivity {

- @Override

- public void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {

- super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);

-

- // Initializes the Bridge

- this.init(savedInstanceState, new ArrayList<Class<? extends Plugin>>() {{

- // Additional plugins you've installed go here

- add(Plugin1.class);

- add(Plugin2.class);

- }});

- }

}

If your app includes custom plugins built specifically for your application, you do still have to register the plugins in onCreate :

public class MainActivity extends BridgeActivity {

@Override

public void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {

super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);



+ registerPlugin(PluginInMyApp.class);

}

}

We now recommend using Gradle 7.0 with Capacitor projects. In Android Studio, open the File menu, then click Project Structure. In the Project section, change Gradle Version to 7.0 and Android Gradle Plugin Version to 4.2.0. Then, click OK.

You may want to evaluate suggested updates to Android packages in the Suggestions section of the Project Structure dialog.

In android/variables.gradle you can update the following variables:

ext {

minSdkVersion = 21

- compileSdkVersion = 29

- targetSdkVersion = 29

+ compileSdkVersion = 30

+ targetSdkVersion = 30

+ androidxActivityVersion = '1.2.0'

- androidxAppCompatVersion = '1.1.0'

+ androidxAppCompatVersion = '1.2.0'

+ androidxCoordinatorLayoutVersion = '1.1.0'

- androidxCoreVersion = '1.2.0'

- androidxMaterialVersion = '1.1.0-rc02'

- androidxBrowserVersion = '1.2.0'

- androidxLocalbroadcastmanagerVersion = '1.0.0'

- androidxExifInterfaceVersion = '1.2.0'

- firebaseMessagingVersion = '20.1.2'

- playServicesLocationVersion = '17.0.0'

+ androidxCoreVersion = '1.3.2'

+ androidxFragmentVersion = '1.3.0'

- junitVersion = '4.12'

- androidxJunitVersion = '1.1.1'

- androidxEspressoCoreVersion = '3.2.0'

+ junitVersion = '4.13.1'

+ androidxJunitVersion = '1.1.2'

+ androidxEspressoCoreVersion = '3.3.0'

cordovaAndroidVersion = '7.0.0'

}

Capacitor 3 supports Android 11 (API 30), so you can update your SDK target to 30. Change compileSdkVersion and targetSdkVersion to 30 .

A new androidxActivityVersion variable is available, add it with value 1.2.0 .

The androidxAppCompatVersion can be updated to 1.2.0 .

A new androidxCoordinatorLayoutVersion variable is available, add it with value 1.1.0 .

The androidxCoreVersion can be updated to 1.3.2 .

The androidxMaterialVersion variable was used by Action Sheet and Camera plugins, can be removed if not using them. If using them, check Camera docs and Action Sheet docs.

The androidxBrowserVersion variable was used by Browser plugin, can be removed if not using the plugin. If using the plugin, check the docs.

The androidxLocalbroadcastmanagerVersion variable can be removed.

The androidxExifInterfaceVersion variable was used by Camera plugin, can be removed if not using the plugin. If using the plugin, check the docs.

The firebaseMessagingVersion variable was used by Push Notifications plugin, can be removed if not using the plugin. If using the plugin, check the docs.

The playServicesLocationVersion variable was used by Geolocation plugin, can be removed if not using the plugin. If using the plugin, check the docs.

A new androidxFragmentVersion variable is available, add it with value 1.3.0 .

The junitVersion can be updated to 4.13.1 .

The androidxJunitVersion can be updated to 1.1.2 .

The androidxEspressoCoreVersion can be updated to 3.3.0 .

Depending on which plugins you are using, you can optionally remove unused permissions from your app's AndroidManifest.xml file. The manifest in new Capacitor apps only includes INTERNET because permissions are now meant to be added when plugins are installed. Follow these steps to remove unused permissions:

Determine the plugins that your app uses Read the installation instructions of each plugin in these docs, looking for permissions that each plugin requires In your app's AndroidManifest.xml file, keep permissions that your plugins require, remove permissions that are unused

The Haptics and Network plugins are examples of plugins that now include their install-time permissions in their own AndroidManifest.xml files, which end up being merged with your app's. It is safe to remove their permissions from your app's AndroidManifest.xml file: