React Hooks for Capacitor

Developers using React in their Capacitor app have access to a set of useful, community-maintained React Hooks to access Capacitor APIs in their React function components.

To install the hooks:

npm install @capacitor-community/react-hooks

To use the hooks, import and use in a function component:

import { useFilesystem, base64FromPath, availableFeatures } from '@capacitor-community/react-hooks/filesystem';

const MyComponent = () => (
  const { readFile } = useFilesystem();

  useEffect(() => {
    const readMyFile = async () => {
      const file = await readFile({
        path: filepath,
        directory: FilesystemDirectory.Data
      });
      // ...
    }

    readMyFile();
  }, [ readFile ]);

More Reading

See the @capacitor-community/react-hooks repo for documentation on all the available hooks.

