React Hooks for Capacitor
Developers using React in their Capacitor app have access to a set of useful, community-maintained React Hooks to access Capacitor APIs in their React function components.
To install the hooks:
npm install @capacitor-community/react-hooks
To use the hooks, import and use in a function component:
import { useFilesystem, base64FromPath, availableFeatures } from '@capacitor-community/react-hooks/filesystem';
const MyComponent = () => (
const { readFile } = useFilesystem();
useEffect(() => {
const readMyFile = async () => {
const file = await readFile({
path: filepath,
directory: FilesystemDirectory.Data
});
// ...
}
readMyFile();
}, [ readFile ]);
More Reading
See the @capacitor-community/react-hooks repo for documentation on all the available hooks.