Using Plugins

The Web View and the native app communicate through the use of Capacitor or Cordova plugins. Plugins provide native APIs such as camera, geolocation, and filesystem access to your web app.

The Capacitor team maintains a set of Capacitor plugins for commonly used APIs. There is also a large set of Capacitor plugins available from the Capacitor Community.

Learn more about Capacitor plugins ›

Though Capacitor plugins are preferred, Cordova plugins are an option. Capacitor has compatibility with most Cordova plugins, but there may be additional steps when installing them.

If you use a Cordova plugin because you weren't able to find a suitable Capacitor plugin, would you mind creating a proposal for the Capacitor Community?

Learn more about using Cordova plugins in Capacitor apps ›