Capacitor iOS Documentation

Capacitor features a native iOS runtime that enables developers to communicate between JavaScript and Native Swift or Objective-C code.

Capacitor iOS apps are configured and managed with Xcode and CocoaPods.

iOS 12+ is supported. Xcode 12+ is required (see Environment Setup). Capacitor uses WKWebView, not the deprecated UIWebView.

First, install the @capacitor/ios package.

npm install @capacitor/ios

Then, add the iOS platform.

npx cap add ios

To open the project in Xcode, run:

npx cap open ios

Alternatively, you can open Xcode manually by running:

open ios/App/App.xcworkspace

You can either run your app on the command-line or with Xcode.

To run the project on a device or simulator, run:

npx cap run ios

The command will prompt you to select a target. Learn more about run .

In Xcode, first select the device or simulator and then click the play button to run your app.

If you encountered any issues while getting started, you can consult the iOS Troubleshooting Guide. Feel free to open a discussion if you need help.

You are now ready to continue developing and building your app. Use the various APIs available, Capacitor or Cordova plugins, or custom native code to build out the rest of your app.

Follow these guides for more information on each topic:

