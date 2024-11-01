Updating Capacitor to 8.0 in your plugin
Using @capacitor/plugin-migration-v7-to-v8
From the plugin folder, run
npx @capacitor/plugin-migration-v7-to-v8@latest and it will perform all the file changes automatically.
Updating the files manually
Updating Capacitor dependencies
Update
@capacitor/cli,
@capacitor/core,
@capacitor/android and
@capacitor/ios in devDependencies to
^8.0.0.
Update
@capacitor/core in peerDependencies to
>=8.0.0.
Update Android Plugin Variables
In your
build.gradle file, update the following package versions:
ext {
+ // Note: Some of the following dependencies are optional - only add/update the ones your plugin actually uses.
+ // If you use any of these dependencies, update them to the versions shown below.
junitVersion = project.hasProperty('junitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.junitVersion : '4.13.2'
- androidxAppCompatVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxAppCompatVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxAppCompatVersion : '1.7.0'
+ androidxAppCompatVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxAppCompatVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxAppCompatVersion : '1.7.1'
- androidxJunitVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxJunitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxJunitVersion : '1.2.1'
+ androidxJunitVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxJunitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxJunitVersion : '1.3.0'
- androidxEspressoCoreVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxEspressoCoreVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxEspressoCoreVersion : '3.6.1'
+ androidxEspressoCoreVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxEspressoCoreVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxEspressoCoreVersion : '3.7.0'
+ androidxActivityVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxActivityVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxActivityVersion : '1.11.0'
+ androidxCoordinatorLayoutVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxCoordinatorLayoutVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxCoordinatorLayoutVersion : '1.3.0'
+ androidxCoreVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxCoreVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxCoreVersion : '1.17.0'
+ androidxFragmentVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxFragmentVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxFragmentVersion : '1.8.9'
+ firebaseMessagingVersion = project.hasProperty('firebaseMessagingVersion') ? rootProject.ext.firebaseMessagingVersion : '25.0.1'
+ androidxBrowserVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxBrowserVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxBrowserVersion : '1.9.0'
+ androidxMaterialVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxMaterialVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxMaterialVersion : '1.13.0'
+ androidxExifInterfaceVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxExifInterfaceVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxExifInterfaceVersion : '1.4.1'
+ coreSplashScreenVersion = project.hasProperty('coreSplashScreenVersion') ? rootProject.ext.coreSplashScreenVersion : '1.2.0'
+ androidxWebkitVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxWebkitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxWebkitVersion : '1.14.0'
}
Update targetSDK / compileSDK to 36 and minSDK to 24
# build.gradle
android {
- compileSdk project.hasProperty('compileSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion : 35
+ compileSdk = project.hasProperty('compileSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion : 36
defaultConfig {
- minSdkVersion project.hasProperty('minSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.minSdkVersion : 23
+ minSdkVersion = project.hasProperty('minSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.minSdkVersion : 24
- targetSdkVersion project.hasProperty('targetSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.targetSdkVersion : 35
+ targetSdkVersion = project.hasProperty('targetSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.targetSdkVersion : 36
...
}
}
Update gradle plugin to 8.13.0
dependencies {
- classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.7.2'
+ classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.13.0'
}
Update gradle wrapper to 8.14.3
# gradle-wrapper.properties
distributionBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME
distributionPath=wrapper/dists
- distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.11.1-all.zip
+ distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.14.3-all.zip
zipStoreBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME
zipStorePath=wrapper/dists
Update Gradle property assignment syntax
Gradle 8 deprecates the space-assignment syntax for properties. Update all property assignments to use the
= operator. See the Gradle upgrade guide for more details.
The following properties commonly need to be updated from space-assignment to
= assignment:
# build.gradle
repositories {
mavenCentral()
maven {
- url "https://plugins.gradle.org/m2/"
+ url = "https://plugins.gradle.org/m2/"
}
}
android {
- compileSdk 36
+ compileSdk = 36
- namespace 'com.example.plugin'
+ namespace = 'com.example.plugin'
}
lintOptions {
- abortOnError false
+ abortOnError = false
}
Note: The
= operator is required for property assignments. Method calls (like
mavenCentral()) remain unchanged and do not use the
= operator.
Update to Java 21 (Recommended)
We recommend using Java 21 for optimal compatibility with Android Gradle Plugin 8.13.0 and Android SDK 36, though Java 17+ is supported.
# build.gradle
compileOptions {
- sourceCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_17
+ sourceCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_21
- targetCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_17
+ targetCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_21
}
Update kotlin_version
If your plugin uses kotlin, update the default
kotlin_version to
2.2.20. This is a major version upgrade from Kotlin 1.x and includes breaking changes.
# build.gradle
buildscript {
- ext.kotlin_version = project.hasProperty("kotlin_version") ? rootProject.ext.kotlin_version : '1.9.25'
+ ext.kotlin_version = project.hasProperty("kotlin_version") ? rootProject.ext.kotlin_version : '2.2.20'
repositories {
Kotlin 2.2 breaking changes
Kotlin 2.2.0 includes several breaking changes from Kotlin 1.x. Here are the key changes to be aware of:
kotlinOptions{}block: The
kotlinOptions{}block in Gradle is deprecated and will raise an error. Replace it with the
compilerOptions{}block (as shown below).
- Removal of
kotlin-android-extensionsplugin: The
kotlin-android-extensionsplugin is removed. Use the
kotlin-parcelizeplugin for
Parcelableimplementation and Android Jetpack's view bindings for synthetic views.
For a complete list of breaking changes and migration guidance, see the Kotlin 2.2.0 release notes.
Update kotlinOptions to compilerOptions
Kotlin 2.0+ requires using the new
compilerOptions API instead of
kotlinOptions. The
kotlinOptions block inside
android {} is deprecated.
# build.gradle
+ import org.jetbrains.kotlin.gradle.dsl.JvmTarget
+
android {
...
- kotlinOptions {
- jvmTarget = '17'
- }
}
+ kotlin {
+ compilerOptions {
+ jvmTarget = JvmTarget.JVM_21
+ }
+}
Note: Use
JvmTarget.JVM_21 if you're using Java 21 (recommended), or match it to your Java version. Java 17+ is supported, but Java 21 is recommended for optimal compatibility.
Update google services plugin
# build.gradle
dependencies {
classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.13.0'
- classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.4.2'
+ classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.4.4'
Raise iOS Deployment Target to 15
Update your plugin's .podspec file
- s.ios.deployment_target = '14.0'
+ s.ios.deployment_target = '15.0'
SPM compatible plugins
Update
Package.swift file
- platforms: [.iOS(.v14)],
+ platforms: [.iOS(.v15)],
Plugins with old structure
Do the following for your Xcode project: select the Project within the project editor and open the Build Settings tab. Under the Deployment section, change iOS Deployment Target to iOS 15.0. Repeat the same steps for any app Targets.
Then, open
ios/Podfile and update the iOS version to 15.0:
-platform :ios, '14.0'
+platform :ios, '15.0'
Update Capacitor SPM dependency
In SPM compatible plugins, update
Package.swift file to use version
8.0.0
dependencies: [
- .package(url: "https://github.com/ionic-team/capacitor-swift-pm.git", from: "7.0.0")
+ .package(url: "https://github.com/ionic-team/capacitor-swift-pm.git", from: "8.0.0")
],