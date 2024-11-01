Version: v8

Updating Capacitor to 8.0 in your plugin

From the plugin folder, run npx @capacitor/plugin-migration-v7-to-v8@latest and it will perform all the file changes automatically.

Update @capacitor/cli , @capacitor/core , @capacitor/android and @capacitor/ios in devDependencies to ^8.0.0 . Update @capacitor/core in peerDependencies to >=8.0.0 .

In your build.gradle file, update the following package versions:

ext {

+ // Note: Some of the following dependencies are optional - only add/update the ones your plugin actually uses.

+ // If you use any of these dependencies, update them to the versions shown below.

junitVersion = project.hasProperty('junitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.junitVersion : '4.13.2'

- androidxAppCompatVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxAppCompatVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxAppCompatVersion : '1.7.0'

+ androidxAppCompatVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxAppCompatVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxAppCompatVersion : '1.7.1'

- androidxJunitVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxJunitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxJunitVersion : '1.2.1'

+ androidxJunitVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxJunitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxJunitVersion : '1.3.0'

- androidxEspressoCoreVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxEspressoCoreVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxEspressoCoreVersion : '3.6.1'

+ androidxEspressoCoreVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxEspressoCoreVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxEspressoCoreVersion : '3.7.0'

+ androidxActivityVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxActivityVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxActivityVersion : '1.11.0'

+ androidxCoordinatorLayoutVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxCoordinatorLayoutVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxCoordinatorLayoutVersion : '1.3.0'

+ androidxCoreVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxCoreVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxCoreVersion : '1.17.0'

+ androidxFragmentVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxFragmentVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxFragmentVersion : '1.8.9'

+ firebaseMessagingVersion = project.hasProperty('firebaseMessagingVersion') ? rootProject.ext.firebaseMessagingVersion : '25.0.1'

+ androidxBrowserVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxBrowserVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxBrowserVersion : '1.9.0'

+ androidxMaterialVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxMaterialVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxMaterialVersion : '1.13.0'

+ androidxExifInterfaceVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxExifInterfaceVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxExifInterfaceVersion : '1.4.1'

+ coreSplashScreenVersion = project.hasProperty('coreSplashScreenVersion') ? rootProject.ext.coreSplashScreenVersion : '1.2.0'

+ androidxWebkitVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxWebkitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxWebkitVersion : '1.14.0'

}



# build.gradle



android {

- compileSdk project.hasProperty('compileSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion : 35

+ compileSdk = project.hasProperty('compileSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion : 36

defaultConfig {

- minSdkVersion project.hasProperty('minSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.minSdkVersion : 23

+ minSdkVersion = project.hasProperty('minSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.minSdkVersion : 24

- targetSdkVersion project.hasProperty('targetSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.targetSdkVersion : 35

+ targetSdkVersion = project.hasProperty('targetSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.targetSdkVersion : 36

...

}

}



dependencies {

- classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.7.2'

+ classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.13.0'

}



# gradle-wrapper.properties



distributionBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME

distributionPath=wrapper/dists

- distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.11.1-all.zip

+ distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.14.3-all.zip

zipStoreBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME

zipStorePath=wrapper/dists



Gradle 8 deprecates the space-assignment syntax for properties. Update all property assignments to use the = operator. See the Gradle upgrade guide for more details.

The following properties commonly need to be updated from space-assignment to = assignment:

# build.gradle



repositories {

mavenCentral()

maven {

- url "https://plugins.gradle.org/m2/"

+ url = "https://plugins.gradle.org/m2/"

}

}



android {

- compileSdk 36

+ compileSdk = 36

- namespace 'com.example.plugin'

+ namespace = 'com.example.plugin'

}



lintOptions {

- abortOnError false

+ abortOnError = false

}



Note: The = operator is required for property assignments. Method calls (like mavenCentral() ) remain unchanged and do not use the = operator.

We recommend using Java 21 for optimal compatibility with Android Gradle Plugin 8.13.0 and Android SDK 36, though Java 17+ is supported.

# build.gradle

compileOptions {

- sourceCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_17

+ sourceCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_21

- targetCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_17

+ targetCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_21

}



If your plugin uses kotlin, update the default kotlin_version to 2.2.20 . This is a major version upgrade from Kotlin 1.x and includes breaking changes.

# build.gradle

buildscript {

- ext.kotlin_version = project.hasProperty("kotlin_version") ? rootProject.ext.kotlin_version : '1.9.25'

+ ext.kotlin_version = project.hasProperty("kotlin_version") ? rootProject.ext.kotlin_version : '2.2.20'

repositories {



Kotlin 2.2.0 includes several breaking changes from Kotlin 1.x. Here are the key changes to be aware of:

kotlinOptions{} block : The kotlinOptions{} block in Gradle is deprecated and will raise an error. Replace it with the compilerOptions{} block (as shown below).

: The block in Gradle is deprecated and will raise an error. Replace it with the block (as shown below). Removal of kotlin-android-extensions plugin: The kotlin-android-extensions plugin is removed. Use the kotlin-parcelize plugin for Parcelable implementation and Android Jetpack's view bindings for synthetic views.

For a complete list of breaking changes and migration guidance, see the Kotlin 2.2.0 release notes.

Kotlin 2.0+ requires using the new compilerOptions API instead of kotlinOptions . The kotlinOptions block inside android {} is deprecated.

# build.gradle



+ import org.jetbrains.kotlin.gradle.dsl.JvmTarget

+

android {

...

- kotlinOptions {

- jvmTarget = '17'

- }

}



+ kotlin {

+ compilerOptions {

+ jvmTarget = JvmTarget.JVM_21

+ }

+ }



Note: Use JvmTarget.JVM_21 if you're using Java 21 (recommended), or match it to your Java version. Java 17+ is supported, but Java 21 is recommended for optimal compatibility.

# build.gradle



dependencies {

classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.13.0'

- classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.4.2'

+ classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.4.4'



Update your plugin's .podspec file

- s.ios.deployment_target = '14.0'

+ s.ios.deployment_target = '15.0'



Update Package.swift file

- platforms: [.iOS(.v14)],

+ platforms: [.iOS(.v15)],



Do the following for your Xcode project: select the Project within the project editor and open the Build Settings tab. Under the Deployment section, change iOS Deployment Target to iOS 15.0. Repeat the same steps for any app Targets.

Then, open ios/Podfile and update the iOS version to 15.0:

- platform :ios, '14.0'

+ platform :ios, '15.0'



In SPM compatible plugins, update Package.swift file to use version 8.0.0