Updating from Capacitor 7 to Capacitor 8

In this guide, you'll find steps to update your project to the current Capacitor 8 version as well as a list of breaking changes for our official plugins.

appendUserAgent had a bug on iOS that appended two whitespaces before appending the user agent and has been fixed. If you want to prevent the user agent change, add an extra whitespace on ios.appendUserAgent . Don't do it on the root appendUserAgent as it will also add the whitespace on Android.

android.adjustMarginsForEdgeToEdge has been removed in favor of our new System Bars core plugin, which will handle edge to edge issues in modern Android.

In brief, margins handling has been removed in favor of using env / CSS variables for handling edge to edge. Read here for more information and details on how to implement in your application.

Capacitor CLI now creates iOS SPM projects as default. While it doesn't affect existing apps, if you remove the ios folder and run npx cap add ios again, it will be created using the SPM template, if you want to use the CocoaPods template, run npx cap add ios --packagemanager CocoaPods instead.

bridge_layout_main.xml file has been removed, if you were referencing it in your app code or in plugin code, use capacitor_bridge_layout_main.xml instead.

Capacitor now emits CAPBridgeViewController 's notifications for viewDidAppear and for viewWillTransition , if you're using CAPBridgeViewController extensions to emit those events you should remove them.

Capacitor 8 requires NodeJS 22 or greater. (Latest LTS version is recommended.)

Install the latest version of the Capacitor CLI to your project:

npm i -D @capacitor/cli@latest



Once installed, simply run the following to have the CLI handle the migration for you.

npx cap migrate



If any of the steps for the migration are not able to be completed, additional information will be made available in the output in the terminal. The steps for doing the migration manually are listed out below.

The following guide describes how to upgrade your Capacitor 7 iOS project to Capacitor 8.

Capacitor 8 requires Xcode 26.0+.

Do the following for your Xcode project: select the Project within the project editor and open the Build Settings tab. Under the Deployment section, change iOS Deployment Target to iOS 15.0. Repeat the same steps for any app Targets.

Then, if the project is using CocoaPods, open ios/App/Podfile and update the iOS version to 15.0:

platform :ios , '15.0'



The following guide describes how to upgrade your Capacitor 7 Android project to Capacitor 8.

Capacitor 8 requires Android Studio Otter | 2025.2.1 or newer.

Once it's updated, Android Studio can assist with some of the updates related to gradle and moving package into build files. To start, run Tools -> AGP Upgrade Assistant .

In your variables.gradle file, update your values to the following new minimums

minSdkVersion = 24

compileSdkVersion = 36

targetSdkVersion = 36

androidxActivityVersion = '1.11.0'

androidxAppCompatVersion = '1.7.1'

androidxCoordinatorLayoutVersion = '1.3.0'

androidxCoreVersion = '1.17.0'

androidxFragmentVersion = '1.8.9'

coreSplashScreenVersion = '1.2.0'

androidxWebkitVersion = '1.14.0'

junitVersion = '4.13.2'

androidxJunitVersion = '1.3.0'

androidxEspressoCoreVersion = '3.7.0'

cordovaAndroidVersion = '14.0.1'



Gradle has deprecated the property name syntax and now recommends using an = before the value. While it only causes warnings at the moment, it will break in the future.

# app/build.gradle

android {

- namespace "com.getcapacitor.myapp"

- compileSdk rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion

+ namespace = "com.getcapacitor.myapp"

+ compileSdk = rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion

...

defaultConfig {

...

aaptOptions {

- ignoreAssetsPattern '!.svn:!.git:!.ds_store:!*.scc:.*:!CVS:!thumbs.db:!picasa.ini:!*~'

+ ignoreAssetsPattern = '!.svn:!.git:!.ds_store:!*.scc:.*:!CVS:!thumbs.db:!picasa.ini:!*~'





# build.gradle



dependencies {

classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.7.2'

- classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.4.2'

+ classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.4.4'





# build.gradle



dependencies {

- classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.7.2'

+ classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.13.0'





# gradle-wrapper.properties



distributionBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME

distributionPath=wrapper/dists

- distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.11.1-all.zip

+ distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.14.3-all.zip

zipStoreBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME

zipStorePath=wrapper/dists



If your project is using kotlin, update the kotlin_version variable to '2.2.20' .

To prevent the webView from being reloaded on app resize, add density to configChanges of the app activity in AndroidManifest.xml .

- android:configChanges="orientation|keyboardHidden|keyboard|screenSize|locale|smallestScreenSize|screenLayout|uiMode|navigation"

+ android:configChanges="orientation|keyboardHidden|keyboard|screenSize|locale|smallestScreenSize|screenLayout|uiMode|navigation|density"



Plugins have been updated to version 8.0.0, make sure to update them to use latest version.

The following plugin functionality has been modified or removed. Update your code accordingly.

androidxMaterialVersion variable has been updated to 1.13.0 .

scanOrientation option has no effect for large screens (e.g. tablets) on Android 16 an higher. You may opt-out of this behavior in your app by adding <property android:name="android.window.PROPERTY_COMPAT_ALLOW_RESTRICTED_RESIZABILITY" android:value="true" /> to your AndroidManifest.xml inside <application> or <activity>. Keep in mind though that this opt-out is temporary will no longer work for Android 17. Android discourages setting specific orientations for large screens. Regular Android phones are unaffected by this change. For more information check the Android docs at https://developer.android.com/about/versions/16/behavior-changes-16#adaptive-layouts

androidxBrowserVersion variable has been updated to 1.9.0 .

androidxExifInterfaceVersion variable has been updated to 1.4.1 .

variable has been updated to . androidxMaterialVersion variable has been updated to 1.13.0 .

kotlinxCoroutinesVersion variable has been updated to 1.10.2 .

variable has been updated to . The timeout property now gets applied to all requests on Android on iOS, as opposed to just web and getCurrentPosition on Android. This aligns with what is documented in the plugin. If you start experiencing timeouts when requesting location in your app, consider using a higher timeout value. For watchPosition on Android, you may use the interval parameter introduced in version 8.0.0.

googleMapsPlayServicesVersion variable has been updated to 19.2.0 .

variable has been updated to . googleMapsUtilsVersion variable has been updated to 3.19.1 .

variable has been updated to . googleMapsKtxVersion variable has been updated to 5.2.1 .

variable has been updated to . googleMapsUtilsKtxVersion variable has been updated to 5.2.1 .

variable has been updated to . kotlinxCoroutinesVersion variable has been updated to 1.10.2 .

variable has been updated to . androidxCoreKTXVersion variable has been updated to 1.17.0 .

variable has been updated to . kotlin_version variable has been updated to 2.2.20 .

firebaseMessagingVersion variable has been updated to 25.0.1 .

lock method has no effect for large screens (e.g. tablets) on Android 16 an higher. You may opt-out of this behavior in your app by adding <property android:name="android.window.PROPERTY_COMPAT_ALLOW_RESTRICTED_RESIZABILITY" android:value="true" /> to your AndroidManifest.xml inside <application> or <activity>. Keep in mind though that this opt-out is temporary will no longer work for Android 17. Android discourages setting specific orientations for large screens. Regular Android phones are unaffected by this change. For more information check the Android docs at https://developer.android.com/about/versions/16/behavior-changes-16#adaptive-layouts

coreSplashScreenVersion variable has been updated to 1.2.0 .