Version: v2

On this page

Using Capacitor Plugins

Capacitor ships with a number of built-in plugins, such as Camera and Filesystem.

However, chances are your app will need to access more native functionality than provided out of the box in Capacitor.

Fortunately, you can quickly add your own native functionality by writing a small amount of native code then exposing it as a Capacitor plugin by following the Plugin Guide.

The community has built a number of plugins for various native functionality and you can easily add them to your app.

See our Community Plugins list for some options.

Capacitor also supports a wide range of Cordova plugins, so there are a lot to choose from.