{



// The package name for Android and the bundle identifier for iOS.



"appId": "com.company.appname",







// Your app's name.



"appName": "Capacitor Kitchen Sink",







// Sets the directory of your built web assets. This is the directory that will be



// used to run your app in a native environment.



"webDir": "www",







// The JavaScript package manager to use, either npm or yarn.



"npmClient": "npm",







// Whether to use capacitor.js as a bundle that is copied to your web code,



// or require it to be bundled/imported through a typical



// typescript/babel/webpack/rollup workflow.



//



// The starter project sets this to true, but if you're using Ionic or another framework,



// you'll probably want this to be false (default is false)



"bundledWebRuntime": false,







// On Windows, we aren't able to automatically open Android Studio



// without knowing the full path. The default is set to the default



// Android Studio install path, but you may change it manually.



"windowsAndroidStudioPath": "C:\\Program Files\Android\Android Studio\binstudio64.exe",







// A Boolean value that determines whether to hide native logs for iOS and Android. The preference is ignored if it's also declared inside ios or android



// Default is false



"hideLogs": true,







// Server object contains port and url configurations



"server": {



// You can make the app to load an external url (i.e. to live reload)



"url": "http://192.168.1.33:8100",



// You can configure the local hostname, but it's recommended to keep localhost



// as it allows to run web APIs that require a secure context such as



// navigator.geolocation and MediaDevices.getUserMedia.



"hostname": "app",



// It is possible to configure the local scheme that is used. This can be useful



// when migrating from cordova-plugin-ionic-webview, where the default scheme on iOS is ionic.



"iosScheme": "ionic",



"androidScheme": "http",



// Normally all external URLs are opened in the browser. By setting this option, you tell



// Capacitor to open URLs belonging to these hosts inside its WebView.



"allowNavigation": ["example.org", "*.example.org", "192.0.2.1"],



},



// User agent of Capacitor WebView for iOS and Android, unless also declared inside ios or android objects



"overrideUserAgent": "my custom user agent",



// String to append to the original user agent of Capacitor WebView for iOS and Android,



// unless also declared inside ios or android objects. Only if overrideUserAgent is not set.



"appendUserAgent": "string to append",



// Background color of Capacitor WebView for both iOS and Android unless also declared inside ios or android objects



"backgroundColor": "#ffffff",



"android": {



// User agent of Capacitor WebView for Android



"overrideUserAgent": "my custom user agent for Android",



// String to append to the original user agent of Capacitor WebView for Android.



"appendUserAgent": "string to append for Android",



// Background color of Capacitor WebView for Android only



"backgroundColor": "#ffffff",



// On Android, if you are loading the app from a remote/testing server from https



// protocol, you need to enable mixed content mode to allow the WebView to load



// files from different schemes such as capacitor-content:// or capacitor-file://



"allowMixedContent": true,



// Android's default keyboard doesn't allow proper JS key capture



// You can use a simpler keyboard enabling this preference



// Be aware that this keyboard has some problems and limitations



"captureInput": true,



// Enables debugging of web contents (HTML / CSS / JavaScript) loaded into



// any WebViews of this application.



// This flag can be enabled in order to facilitate debugging of web layouts



// and JavaScript code running inside WebViews.



"webContentsDebuggingEnabled": true,







// A Boolean value that determines whether to hide native Android logs or not



// Default is false



"hideLogs": true,



},



"ios": {



// User agent of Capacitor WebView for iOS



"overrideUserAgent": "my custom user agent for iOS",



// String to append to the original user agent of Capacitor WebView for iOS.



"appendUserAgent": "string to append for iOS",



// Background color of Capacitor WebView for iOS only



"backgroundColor": "#ffffff",



// Configure the WebView's UIScrollView's content inset behavior



// Default is never



// Possible values are "automatic", "scrollableAxes", "never" and "always"



// https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uiscrollview/contentinsetadjustmentbehavior



"contentInset": "always",



// Configure the Swift version to be used for Cordova plugins.



// Default is 5.0



"cordovaSwiftVersion": "4.2",



// Minimum iOS version supported by the project.



// Default is 11.0



"minVersion": "11.3",



// Some Cordova plugins require to configure the linker flags



"cordovaLinkerFlags": ["-ObjC"],



// A Boolean value that determines whether pressing on a link displays a preview of



// the destination for the link.



"allowsLinkPreview": false,







// A Boolean value that determines whether to hide native iOS logs or not



// Default is false



"hideLogs": true,



},

