Configuration File
The Capacitor configuration file is used to set high-level options for Capacitor tooling.
Here is a full example of available configuration options for
capacitor.config.json:
{
// The package name for Android and the bundle identifier for iOS.
"appId": "com.company.appname",
// Your app's name.
"appName": "Capacitor Kitchen Sink",
// Sets the directory of your built web assets. This is the directory that will be
// used to run your app in a native environment.
"webDir": "www",
// The JavaScript package manager to use, either npm or yarn.
"npmClient": "npm",
// Whether to use capacitor.js as a bundle that is copied to your web code,
// or require it to be bundled/imported through a typical
// typescript/babel/webpack/rollup workflow.
//
// The starter project sets this to true, but if you're using Ionic or another framework,
// you'll probably want this to be false (default is false)
"bundledWebRuntime": false,
// On Windows, we aren't able to automatically open Android Studio
// without knowing the full path. The default is set to the default
// Android Studio install path, but you may change it manually.
"windowsAndroidStudioPath": "C:\\Program Files\Android\Android Studio\binstudio64.exe",
// A Boolean value that determines whether to hide native logs for iOS and Android. The preference is ignored if it's also declared inside ios or android
// Default is false
"hideLogs": true,
// Server object contains port and url configurations
"server": {
// You can make the app to load an external url (i.e. to live reload)
"url": "http://192.168.1.33:8100",
// You can configure the local hostname, but it's recommended to keep localhost
// as it allows to run web APIs that require a secure context such as
// navigator.geolocation and MediaDevices.getUserMedia.
"hostname": "app",
// It is possible to configure the local scheme that is used. This can be useful
// when migrating from cordova-plugin-ionic-webview, where the default scheme on iOS is ionic.
"iosScheme": "ionic",
"androidScheme": "http",
// Normally all external URLs are opened in the browser. By setting this option, you tell
// Capacitor to open URLs belonging to these hosts inside its WebView.
"allowNavigation": ["example.org", "*.example.org", "192.0.2.1"],
},
// User agent of Capacitor WebView for iOS and Android, unless also declared inside ios or android objects
"overrideUserAgent": "my custom user agent",
// String to append to the original user agent of Capacitor WebView for iOS and Android,
// unless also declared inside ios or android objects. Only if overrideUserAgent is not set.
"appendUserAgent": "string to append",
// Background color of Capacitor WebView for both iOS and Android unless also declared inside ios or android objects
"backgroundColor": "#ffffff",
"android": {
// User agent of Capacitor WebView for Android
"overrideUserAgent": "my custom user agent for Android",
// String to append to the original user agent of Capacitor WebView for Android.
"appendUserAgent": "string to append for Android",
// Background color of Capacitor WebView for Android only
"backgroundColor": "#ffffff",
// On Android, if you are loading the app from a remote/testing server from https
// protocol, you need to enable mixed content mode to allow the WebView to load
// files from different schemes such as capacitor-content:// or capacitor-file://
"allowMixedContent": true,
// Android's default keyboard doesn't allow proper JS key capture
// You can use a simpler keyboard enabling this preference
// Be aware that this keyboard has some problems and limitations
"captureInput": true,
// Enables debugging of web contents (HTML / CSS / JavaScript) loaded into
// any WebViews of this application.
// This flag can be enabled in order to facilitate debugging of web layouts
// and JavaScript code running inside WebViews.
"webContentsDebuggingEnabled": true,
// A Boolean value that determines whether to hide native Android logs or not
// Default is false
"hideLogs": true,
},
"ios": {
// User agent of Capacitor WebView for iOS
"overrideUserAgent": "my custom user agent for iOS",
// String to append to the original user agent of Capacitor WebView for iOS.
"appendUserAgent": "string to append for iOS",
// Background color of Capacitor WebView for iOS only
"backgroundColor": "#ffffff",
// Configure the WebView's UIScrollView's content inset behavior
// Default is never
// Possible values are "automatic", "scrollableAxes", "never" and "always"
// https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uiscrollview/contentinsetadjustmentbehavior
"contentInset": "always",
// Configure the Swift version to be used for Cordova plugins.
// Default is 5.0
"cordovaSwiftVersion": "4.2",
// Minimum iOS version supported by the project.
// Default is 11.0
"minVersion": "11.3",
// Some Cordova plugins require to configure the linker flags
"cordovaLinkerFlags": ["-ObjC"],
// A Boolean value that determines whether pressing on a link displays a preview of
// the destination for the link.
"allowsLinkPreview": false,
// A Boolean value that determines whether to hide native iOS logs or not
// Default is false
"hideLogs": true,
},
}