Version: v2

Configuration File

The Capacitor configuration file is used to set high-level options for Capacitor tooling.

Here is a full example of available configuration options for capacitor.config.json:

{
  // The package name for Android and the bundle identifier for iOS.
  "appId": "com.company.appname",

  // Your app's name.
  "appName": "Capacitor Kitchen Sink",

  // Sets the directory of your built web assets. This is the directory that will be
  // used to run your app in a native environment.
  "webDir": "www",

  // The JavaScript package manager to use, either npm or yarn.
  "npmClient": "npm",

  // Whether to use capacitor.js as a bundle that is copied to your web code,
  // or require it to be bundled/imported through a typical
  // typescript/babel/webpack/rollup workflow.
  //
  // The starter project sets this to true, but if you're using Ionic or another framework,
  // you'll probably want this to be false (default is false)
  "bundledWebRuntime": false,

  // On Windows, we aren't able to automatically open Android Studio
  // without knowing the full path. The default is set to the default
  // Android Studio install path, but you may change it manually.
  "windowsAndroidStudioPath": "C:\\Program Files\Android\Android Studio\binstudio64.exe",

  // A Boolean value that determines whether to hide native logs for iOS and Android. The preference is ignored if it's also declared inside ios or android
  // Default is false
  "hideLogs": true,

  // Server object contains port and url configurations
  "server": {
    // You can make the app to load an external url (i.e. to live reload)
    "url": "http://192.168.1.33:8100",
    // You can configure the local hostname, but it's recommended to keep localhost
    // as it allows to run web APIs that require a secure context such as
    // navigator.geolocation and MediaDevices.getUserMedia.
    "hostname": "app",
    // It is possible to configure the local scheme that is used. This can be useful
    // when migrating from cordova-plugin-ionic-webview, where the default scheme on iOS is ionic.
    "iosScheme": "ionic",
    "androidScheme": "http",
    // Normally all external URLs are opened in the browser. By setting this option, you tell
    // Capacitor to open URLs belonging to these hosts inside its WebView.
    "allowNavigation": ["example.org", "*.example.org", "192.0.2.1"],
  },
  // User agent of Capacitor WebView for iOS and Android, unless also declared inside ios or android objects
  "overrideUserAgent": "my custom user agent",
  // String to append to the original user agent of Capacitor WebView for iOS and Android,
  // unless also declared inside ios or android objects. Only if overrideUserAgent is not set.
  "appendUserAgent": "string to append",
  // Background color of Capacitor WebView for both iOS and Android unless also declared inside ios or android objects
  "backgroundColor": "#ffffff",
  "android": {
    // User agent of Capacitor WebView for Android
    "overrideUserAgent": "my custom user agent for Android",
    // String to append to the original user agent of Capacitor WebView for Android.
    "appendUserAgent": "string to append for Android",
    // Background color of Capacitor WebView for Android only
    "backgroundColor": "#ffffff",
    // On Android, if you are loading the app from a remote/testing server from https
    // protocol, you need to enable mixed content mode to allow the WebView to load
    // files from different schemes such as capacitor-content:// or capacitor-file://
    "allowMixedContent": true,
    // Android's default keyboard doesn't allow proper JS key capture
    // You can use a simpler keyboard enabling this preference
    // Be aware that this keyboard has some problems and limitations
    "captureInput": true,
    // Enables debugging of web contents (HTML / CSS / JavaScript) loaded into
    // any WebViews of this application.
    // This flag can be enabled in order to facilitate debugging of web layouts
    // and JavaScript code running inside WebViews.
    "webContentsDebuggingEnabled": true,

    // A Boolean value that determines whether to hide native Android logs or not
    // Default is false
    "hideLogs": true,
  },
  "ios": {
    // User agent of Capacitor WebView for iOS
    "overrideUserAgent": "my custom user agent for iOS",
    // String to append to the original user agent of Capacitor WebView for iOS.
    "appendUserAgent": "string to append for iOS",
    // Background color of Capacitor WebView for iOS only
    "backgroundColor": "#ffffff",
    // Configure the WebView's UIScrollView's content inset behavior
    // Default is never
    // Possible values are "automatic", "scrollableAxes", "never" and "always"
    // https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uiscrollview/contentinsetadjustmentbehavior
    "contentInset": "always",
    // Configure the Swift version to be used for Cordova plugins.
    // Default is 5.0
    "cordovaSwiftVersion": "4.2",
    // Minimum iOS version supported by the project.
    // Default is 11.0
    "minVersion": "11.3",
    // Some Cordova plugins require to configure the linker flags
    "cordovaLinkerFlags": ["-ObjC"],
    // A Boolean value that determines whether pressing on a link displays a preview of
    // the destination for the link.
    "allowsLinkPreview": false,

    // A Boolean value that determines whether to hide native iOS logs or not
    // Default is false
    "hideLogs": true,
  },
}