Using Capacitor with Ionic

Install Capacitor into an Ionic project

Capacitor is easily installed directly into any Ionic project (1.0-4.x+).

New Ionic Project

ionic start myApp tabs --capacitor
cd myApp

Existing Ionic Project

cd myApp
ionic integrations enable capacitor

Initialize Capacitor with your app information

Note: npx is a new utility available in npm 5 or above that executes local binaries/scripts to avoid global installs.

npx cap init [appName] [appId]

where appName is the name of your app, and appId is the domain identifier of your app (ex: com.example.app).

Note: Use the native IDEs to change these properties after initial configuration.

Build your Ionic App

You must build your Ionic project at least once before adding any native platforms.

ionic build

This creates the www folder that Capacitor has been automatically configured to use as the webDir in capacitor.config.json.

Add Platforms

npx cap add ios
npx cap add android

Both android and ios folders at the root of the project are created. These are entirely separate native project artifacts that should be considered part of your Ionic app (i.e., check them into source control, edit them in their own IDEs, etc.).

Open IDE to build, run, and deploy

npx cap open ios
npx cap open android

The native iOS and Android projects are opened in their standard IDEs (Xcode and Android Studio, respectively). Use the IDEs to run and deploy your app.

Syncing your app with Capacitor

Every time you perform a build (e.g. ionic build) that changes your web directory (default: www), you'll need to copy those changes down to your native projects:

npx cap copy

Using Cordova and Ionic Native Plugins

Cordova and Ionic Native plugins are supported in Capacitor. See the Using Cordova Plugins guide for more information.

Want to start using Capacitor in an Ionic app immediately? Check out this guide.

