Migrating a Web App Using Cordova to Capacitor
There are several steps required to fully migrate a web app using Cordova over to Capacitor.
Note that it's recommended to work in a separate code branch when applying these changes.
Add Capacitor
Begin by opening your project in a Terminal, then add Capacitor to a web app or an Ionic app.
Next, open
config.xml and find the
id field in the widget element. In this example, it's
io.ionic.myapp.
<widget id="io.ionic.myapp" version="0.0.1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/ns/widgets" xmlns:cdv="http://cordova.apache.org/ns/1.0">
Also find the
Name of your app:
<name>MyApp</name>
Now, initialize Capacitor with this app information:
npx cap init [appName] [appId]
In this example, it would be
npx cap init MyApp io.ionic.myapp. These values can be found in the newly created
capacitor.config.json file.
Build your Web App
You must build your web project at least once before adding any native platforms.
This ensures that the
www folder that Capacitor has been automatically configured to use as the
webDir in
capacitor.config.json actually exists.
Add Platforms
Capacitor native platforms exist in their own top-level folders. Cordova's are located under
platforms/ios or
platforms/android.
npx cap add ios
npx cap add android
Both android and ios folders at the root of the project are created. These are entirely separate native project artifacts that should be considered part of your app (i.e., check them into source control, edit them in their own IDEs, etc.). Additionally, any Cordova plugins that were previously added to the project via
npm install (located under
dependencies in
package.json) are automatically installed by Capacitor into each new native project (minus any incompatible ones):
"dependencies": {
"@ionic-native/camera": "^5.3.0",
"@ionic-native/core": "^5.3.0",
"@ionic-native/file": "^5.3.0",
"cordova-android": "8.0.0",
"cordova-ios": "5.0.0",
"cordova-plugin-camera": "4.0.3",
"cordova-plugin-file": "6.0.1",
}
Splash Screens and Icons
If you've previously created icon and splash screen images, they can be found in the top-level
resources folder of your project. With those images in place, you can use the
cordova-res tool to generate icons and splash screens for Capacitor-based iOS and Android projects.
First, install
cordova-res:
$ npm install -g cordova-res
Next, run the following to regenerate the images and copy them into the native projects:
$ cordova-res ios --skip-config --copy
$ cordova-res android --skip-config --copy
Migrate Plugins
Begin by auditing your existing Cordova plugins - it's possible that you may be able to remove ones that are no longer needed.
Next, review all of Capacitor's core plugins as well as community plugins. You may be able to switch to the Capacitor-equivalent Cordova plugin.
Some plugins may not match functionality entirely, but based on the features you need that may not matter.
Note that any plugins that are incompatible or cause build issues are automatically skipped.
Remove Cordova Plugin
After replacing a Cordova plugin with a Capacitor one (or simply removing it entirely), uninstall the plugin then run the
sync command to remove the plugin code from a native project:
npm uninstall cordova-plugin-name
npx cap sync [android | ios]
Set Permissions
If the plugin declared the permissions or usage descriptions in the
plugin.xml, Capacitor will automatically add them to your
AndroidManifest.xml and
Info.plist. However, you may need to apply additional permissions or usage descriptions manually by mapping between
plugin.xml and required settings on iOS and Android. Consult the iOS and Android configuration guides for info on how to configure each platform.
Cordova Plugin preferences
When
npx cap init is run, Capacitor reads all the preferences in
config.xml and port them to
capacitor.config.json or
capacitor.config.ts file. You can manually add more preferences to the
cordova.preferences object too.
{
"cordova": {
"preferences": {
"DisableDeploy": "true",
"CameraUsesGeolocation": "true"
}
}
}
const config: CapacitorConfig = {
cordova: {
preferences: {
DisableDeploy: 'false',
CameraUsesGeolocation: 'true',
},
},
};
Additional Config.xml Fields
You may be curious about how other elements from
config.xml work in Capacitor apps.
The Author element can be configured in
package.json, but is not used by Capacitor or within your app:
<author email="[email protected]" href="https://ionicframework.com/">Ionic Framework Team</author>
Most of the
allow-intent values are either not used or there are configurable alternatives in
capacitor.config.json.
<allow-intent href="http://*/*" />
<allow-intent href="https://*/*" />
<allow-intent href="tel:*" />
<allow-intent href="sms:*" />
<allow-intent href="mailto:*" />
<allow-intent href="geo:*" />
iOS
edit-config elements need to be configured in Info.plist.
<edit-config file="*-Info.plist" mode="merge" target="NSCameraUsageDescription">
<string>Used to take photos</string>
</edit-config>
It's impossible to cover every
config.xml element available. However, most questions relating to "How do I configure X in Capacitor?" should be thought of as "How do I configure X in [platform] (iOS/Android)?" when searching online for answers.
Setting Scheme
When using Ionic with Cordova, your app uses
cordova-plugin-ionic-webview by default, which on iOS uses
ionic:// scheme for serving the content. Capacitor apps use
capacitor:// as default scheme on iOS. This means that using a origin-binded Web API like LocalStorage, will result in a loss of data as the origin is different. This can be fixed by changing the scheme that is used for serving the content:
{
"server": {
"iosScheme": "ionic"
}
}
Removing Cordova
Once you've tested that all migration changes have been applied and the app is working well, Cordova can be removed from the project. Delete
config.xml as well as the
platforms and
plugins folders. Note that you don't technically have to remove Cordova, since Capacitor works alongside it. In fact, if you plan to continue using Cordova plugins or think you may in the future, you can leave the Cordova assets where they are.
Next Steps
This is just the beginning of your Capacitor journey. Learn more about using Cordova plugins in a Capacitor project or more details on the Capacitor development workflow.