Version: v2

On this page

Custom Native Android Code

Many apps will want to add custom Java or Kotlin code to implement native features, without the overhead of building and publishing a proper Capacitor plugin.

There are two ways to do this depending on whether or not you need to access that code from the WebView:

The easiest way to build custom native code that needs to be accessible in the WebView is to build a local Capacitor plugin for it. In this case, building the plugin is as simple as building a class that inherits from com.getcapacitor.Plugin and uses the @NativePlugin() and @PluginMethod() annotations.

Here are examples of custom code in Java and Kotlin:

com/example/myapp/CustomNativePlugin.java in android/app/src/main/java :

package com.example.myapp;



import com.getcapacitor.NativePlugin;

import com.getcapacitor.Plugin;

import com.getcapacitor.PluginCall;

import com.getcapacitor.PluginMethod;



@NativePlugin()

public class CustomNativePlugin extends Plugin {



@PluginMethod()

public void customCall(PluginCall call) {

String message = call.getString("message");

// More code here...

call.success();

}



@PluginMethod()

public void customFunction(PluginCall call) {

// More code here...

call.resolve();

}

}

Copy

It is also possible to develop custom code with Kotlin. When adding new Kotlin files in Android Studio, you will be prompted to configure Kotlin in your project if necessary. When doing this, make sure to only configure Kotlin in your app module, not the Capacitor or third-party modules.

com/example/myapp/CustomNativePlugin.kt in android/app/src/main/java :

package com.example.myapp;



import com.getcapacitor.NativePlugin;

import com.getcapacitor.Plugin;

import com.getcapacitor.PluginCall;

import com.getcapacitor.PluginMethod;



@NativePlugin

class CustomNativePlugin : Plugin() {



@PluginMethod

fun customCall(call: PluginCall) {

val message = call.getString("message")

// More code here...

call.success()

}



@PluginMethod

fun customFunction(call: PluginCall) {

// More code here...

call.resolve()

}

}

Copy

The final step is to register the plugin in your Activity. Registering a Kotlin plugin class in the Activity is the same as registering a Java class:

// Other imports...

import com.example.myapp.CustomNativePlugin;



public class MainActivity extends BridgeActivity {

@Override

public void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {

super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);



// Initializes the Bridge

this.init(savedInstanceState, new ArrayList<Class<? extends Plugin>>() {{

// Additional plugins you've installed go here

// Ex: add(TotallyAwesomePlugin.class);

add(CustomNativePlugin.class);

}});

}

}

Copy

Then you can use your functions in your webView code:



import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core' ;

const { CustomNativePlugin } = Plugins ;



CustomNativePlugin . customCall ( { message : 'CUSTOM MESSAGE' } ) ;

CustomNativePlugin . customFunction ( ) ;



Copy

For more usages of plugin APIs, have a look at Capacitor Android Plugin Guide.