Version: v2

Creating Splash Screens and Icons

Initial support for splash screen and icon generation is now available. For complete details, see the cordova-res docs.

First, install cordova-res :

$ npm install -g cordova-res

cordova-res expects a Cordova-like structure: place one icon and one splash screen file in a top-level resources folder within your project, like so:

resources/

├── icon.png

└── splash.png

Next, run the following to generate all images then copy them into the native projects: