Version: v2

On this page

Capacitor Workflow

The Capacitor workflow involves a few consistent tasks:

Capacitor turns your web app into a native binary for each platform. Thus, much of your work will consist of developing and then building a mobile-focused web app.

You will interact with the native platform underneath using Capacitor's plugins (such as Camera), or by using existing Cordova plugins with Capacitor's Cordova Compatibility.

As a final step, you will build your application using a command similar to:

npm run build

Copy

If you are using a framework, follow your framework's build process. If, for example, you are using Ionic, this would be:

ionic build

Copy

When you are ready to run your app natively on a device or in a simulator, copy your built web assets using:

npx cap copy

Copy

Capacitor uses the Native IDEs to build, simulate, and run your app. To open one, run:

npx cap open

Copy

In some cases, the Capacitor app needs to be updated, such as when installing new plugins.

To install new plugins (including Cordova ones), run:

npm install really-cool-plugin

npx cap update

Copy

To check if there are any new updates to Capacitor itself, run npx cap doctor to print out the current installed dependencies as well view the latest available.

To update Capacitor Core and CLI:

npm install @capacitor/cli@2

npm install @capacitor/core@2

Copy

To update any or all of the platforms you are using: