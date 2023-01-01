gradient background
Secure, reliable cross-platform development for enterprise teams.

Take on mobile projects with peace of mind, knowing the native features, security, and performance you need will just work - now and in the future.

Supercharged Development

Unlock enterprise-grade security and support.

Extend the value of your Capacitor project with enterprise-grade software and services for every phase of development.

    Build with confidence

    Enjoy peace of mind knowing the native plugins you depend on are built and maintained by a team you can trust, backed by mission-critical support.

    Protect your users & data

    Give your users the best possible on-device security, with advanced biometric authentication and the latest in secure storage.

    Accelerate your mobile projects

    Get to market faster with a suite of cloud services to help you streamline and automate building, publishing, and updating your Capacitor projects.

Building Cross-platform Apps with Capacitor

Ship cross-platform mobile apps 10X faster. We wrote a free guide on when and why to use Capacitor to build cross-platform apps.

Speed Up Development

Micro frontend ready for large-scale dev.

Build Capacitor apps faster with Federated Capacitor. Enable large enterprise teams to ship faster by dividing apps into smaller micro frontends which teams can—in combination with Appflow Live Updates—bring to market independently of each other.

Supported Plugin Library

Native plugins & APIs you can rely on.

Native features maintained by our team of experts. Active subscribers get ongoing updates to supported plugins, to keep pace with mobile OS and API changes, and evolving device standards.

Enterprise-Grade Protection

Front-to back app security and trust.

Deliver the best possible frontend security to protect users and data, with plug-and-play security solutions like Identity Vault, Auth Connect, and Offline Storage.

Seamless App Delivery

Easy app publishing and live updates.

Publish Capacitor projects directly from the cloud using Appflow, our mobile CI/CD solution that makes building, publishing and updating native apps a breeze.

Mission-critical support

Guaranteed response SLAs throughout the app lifecycle. Our professional support team is on-hand to help you troubleshoot and address issues occuring at the native layer.

Expert native guidance

Our team of experienced development experts will work with your teams to define a native strategy that fits your unique goals and challenges. We’re here to help ensure your success.

Key Features

Everything you need. Build native-powered apps with ease.

A full library of native plugins, actively maintained. Includes the most commonly accessed native features used in enterprise app development, plus custom development options to address any native device requirements.

  • Common Device Features

    Everything you need to deliver the core functionality your users expect, from essentials like camera and geolocation, to payments and splash screen.

    Guaranteed SLA

    Timely support and troubleshooting when you need it most. Get expert help directly from the Ionic team with guaranteed response times.

    Regular Release Cycles

    A release timeline you can count on, as opposed to a community maintainers schedule. Think days instead of months or years.

    Critical Security Updates & Fixes

    Keep your users protected with ongoing security updates and fixes that keep pace with OS releases, patches, and known vulnerabilities.

    Guidance & Expertise

    Ensure your team is utilizing best practices when adding native functionality, helping you to meet your deadlines while avoiding costly tech debt.

Ready for Enterprise

Powering the world's enterprise apps.

Ionic's ecosystem of enterprise-grade solutions are changing how app development is done in the enterprise.

See how Capacitor and Ionic are using the power of the web to build, secure, and deliver enterprise-grade apps in less time.

Capacitor for Enterprise

Install Capacitor and learn how to start building with it

Explore Native Plugins that are available to all Capacitor apps