Capacitor CLI - cap run
This command first runs
sync, then it builds and deploys the native app to a target device of your choice.
Inputs:
npx cap run [options] <platform>
platform(required):
android,
ios
--flavor <flavorName>: set the flavor of the Android project (flavor dimensions not yet supported)
--list: Print a list of target devices available to the given platform
--no-sync: do not run the sync command
--scheme <schemeName>: set the scheme of the iOS project
--target <id>: Run on a specific target device