Using Capacitor in a Web Project
Capacitor fully supports traditional web and Progressive Web Apps. In fact, using Capacitor makes it easy to ship a PWA version of your iOS and Android app store apps with minimal work.
Installation
Chances are, you already have Capacitor installed in your app if you're using Capacitor to build an iOS, or Android app. In capacitor, the
web platform is just the web project that powers your app!
If you don't have Capacitor installed yet, consult the Installation guide before continuing.
Using Capacitor as a Module
Generally, apps will be using a framework with a build system that supports importing JavaScript modules. In that case, simply import Capacitor at the top of your app and you're set:
import { Capacitor } from '@capacitor/core';
To use a plugin, import
Plugins and call it, noting that only plugins
with web support will actually provide useful functionality:
import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core';
const position = await Plugins.Geolocation.getCurrentPosition();
Using Capacitor as a Script Include
To use Capacitor core in a web app that is not using a build system or bundler/module loader,
you must set
bundledWebRuntime to
true in your
capacitor.config.json, tell capacitor to
copy the specified version of Capacitor Core into your project,
and then import
capacitor.js into your
index.html:
{
"bundledWebRuntime": true
}
Copy to your project:
npx cap copy web
In
index.html, import
capacitor.js before your app's JS:
<script src="capacitor.js"></script>
<script src="your/app.js"></script>
Developing your App
Chances are, you're using a framework like Ionic for UI components and building. To develop your Capacitor web app, just use your framework!
If you're not using a framework, Capacitor comes with a small development service with HTML5 routing support. To use it, run:
npx cap serve
Going Live
When you're ready to publish your Progressive Web App and share it with the world,
just upload the contents of your web directory (for example, the
www/ or
build/ folder).
That will contain everything you need to run your app!