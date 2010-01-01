Version: v7

Updating from Capacitor 6 to Capacitor 7

In this guide, you'll find steps to update your project to the current Capacitor 7 version as well as a list of breaking changes for our official plugins.

bundledWebRuntime configuration option has been removed. If you had it set it to false you can safely remove it. If you had it set to true you'll have to use a bundler to bundle @capacitor/core code within your app.

cordova.staticPlugins configuration option has been removed. If you still have some Cordova plugin that needs to be static it should be updated to use podspec tag with use-framework attribute instead of using framework tag as that's not supported in cordova-ios 7+.

Node 18 has reached end of active support on October 18th, 2023. Capacitor 7 requires NodeJS 20 or greater. (Latest LTS version is recommended.)

This only affects new users as if you have used any Capacitor command before it will already have a preference saved. Also telemetry does not run in non-interactive environments, such as CI servers, ensuring no data is collected in those scenarios. It can be disabled with npx cap telemetry off .

Install the next version of the Capacitor CLI to your project:

npm i -D @capacitor/cli@next



Once installed, simply run the following to have the CLI handle the migration for you.

npx cap migrate



If any of the steps for the migration are not able to be completed, additional information will be made available in the output in the terminal. The steps for doing the migration manually are listed out below.

The following guide describes how to upgrade your Capacitor 6 iOS project to Capacitor 7.

Capacitor 7 requires Xcode 16.0+.

Do the following for your Xcode project: select the Project within the project editor and open the Build Settings tab. Under the Deployment section, change iOS Deployment Target to iOS 14.0. Repeat the same steps for any app Targets.

Then, open ios/App/Podfile and update the iOS version to 14.0:

platform :ios , '14.0'



The following guide describes how to upgrade your Capacitor 6 Android project to Capacitor 7.

Capacitor 7 requires Android Studio Ladybug | 2024.2.1 or newer and Java JDK 21. Java 21 ships with Android Studio Ladybug. No additional downloads needed!

Once it's updated, Android Studio can assist with some of the updates related to gradle and moving package into build files. To start, run Tools -> AGP Upgrade Assistant .

In your variables.gradle file, update your values to the following new minimums

minSdkVersion = 23

compileSdkVersion = 35

targetSdkVersion = 35

androidxActivityVersion = '1.9.2'

androidxAppCompatVersion = '1.7.0'

androidxCoordinatorLayoutVersion = '1.2.0'

androidxCoreVersion = '1.15.0'

androidxFragmentVersion = '1.8.4'

coreSplashScreenVersion = '1.0.1'

androidxWebkitVersion = '1.12.1'

junitVersion = '4.13.2'

androidxJunitVersion = '1.2.1'

androidxEspressoCoreVersion = '3.6.1'

cordovaAndroidVersion = '10.1.1'



# build.gradle



dependencies {

classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.2.1'

- classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.4.0'

+ classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.4.2'





# build.gradle



dependencies {

- classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.2.1'

+ classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.7.2'





# gradle-wrapper.properties



distributionBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME

distributionPath=wrapper/dists

- distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.2.1-all.zip

+ distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.11.1-all.zip

zipStoreBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME

zipStorePath=wrapper/dists



If your project is using kotlin, update the kotlin_version variable to '1.9.25' .

This is an optional change to prevent app restarts on some devices when using bluetooth keyboards. Add navigation to configChanges of the app activity in AndroidManifest.xml .

- android:configChanges="orientation|keyboardHidden|keyboard|screenSize|locale|smallestScreenSize|screenLayout|uiMode"

+ android:configChanges="orientation|keyboardHidden|keyboard|screenSize|locale|smallestScreenSize|screenLayout|uiMode|navigation"



The following plugin functionality has been modified or removed. Update your code accordingly.

androidxMaterialVersion variable has been updated to 1.12.0 .

Deprecated type AppRestoredResult was removed, use RestoredListenerEvent .

was removed, use . Deprecated type AppUrlOpen was removed, use URLOpenListenerEvent .

androidxBrowserVersion variable has been updated to 1.8.0 .

androidxExifInterfaceVersion variable has been updated to 1.3.7 .

variable has been updated to . androidxMaterialVersion variable has been updated to 1.12.0 .

getInfo() no longer returns diskFree , diskTotal , realDiskFree and realDiskTotal , so the PrivacyInfo.xcprivacy entries for this plugin can be removed.

no longer returns , , and , so the entries for this plugin can be removed. Deprecated type DeviceBatteryInfo was removed, use BatteryInfo .

was removed, use . Deprecated type DeviceLanguageCodeResult was removed, use GetLanguageCodeResult .

playServicesLocationVersion variable has been updated to 21.3.0 .

Deprecated type HapticsImpactOptions was removed, use ImpactOptions .

was removed, use . Deprecated type HapticsNotificationOptions was removed, use NotificationOptions .

was removed, use . Deprecated type HapticsNotificationType was removed, use NotificationType .

was removed, use . Deprecated type HapticsImpactStyle was removed, use ImpactStyle .

firebaseMessagingVersion variable has been updated to 24.1.0 .

androidxCoreVersion variable has been updated to 1.15.0 .

Deprecated type SplashScreenShowOptions was removed, use ShowOptions .

was removed, use . Deprecated type SplashScreenHideOptions was removed, use HideOptions .