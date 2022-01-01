import { Geolocation } from '@capacitor/geolocation';
// get the users current position
const position = await Geolocation.getCurrentPosition();
// grab latitude & longitude
const latitude = position.coords.latitude;
const longitude = position.coords.longitude;
import { Camera, CameraResultType } from '@capacitor/camera';
// Take a picture or video, or load from the library
const picture = await Camera.getPicture({
resultType: CameraResultType.Uri
});
import Foundation
import Capacitor
// Custom platform code, easily exposed to your web app
// through Capacitor plugin APIs. Build APIs that work
// across iOS, Android, and the web!
@objc(MyAwesomePlugin)
public class MyAwesomePlugin: CAPPlugin {
@objc public func doNative(_ call: CAPPluginCall) {
let alert = UIAlertController(title: "Title", message: "Please Select an Option", preferredStyle: .actionSheet)
// ....
}
}
Building Cross-platform Apps with Capacitor
Ship cross-platform mobile apps 10X faster. We wrote a free guide on when and why to use Capacitor to build cross-platform apps.
Connect web apps to native functionality.
Universal apps
Build web-based applications that run equally well across iOS, Android, and as Progressive Web Apps.
Native access
Access the full Native SDKs on each platform, and easily deploy to the App Stores (and the web).
Native PWAs
Add custom native functionality with a simple Plugin API, or use existing Cordova plugins with our compatibility layer.