A cross-platform native runtime for web apps.

Capacitor is an open source native runtime for building Web Native apps. Create cross-platform iOS, Android, and Progressive Web Apps with JavaScript, HTML, and CSS.

Get started easily.

01

Drop Capacitor into any existing web app.

npm install @capacitor/cli @capacitor/core
npx cap init
02

Install the native platforms you want to target.

npm install @capacitor/ios @capacitor/android
npx cap add ios
npx cap add android
03

Access core Native APIs or extend with your own.

Capacitor’s native plugin APIs make it extremely easy to access and invoke common device functionality across multiple platforms.

import { LocalNotifications } from '@capacitor/local-notifications';

LocalNotifications.schedule({
  notifications: [
    {
      title: "On sale",
      body: "Widgets are 10% off. Act fast!",
      id: 1,
      schedule: { at: new Date(Date.now() + 1000 * 5) },
      sound: null,
      attachments: null,
      actionTypeId: "",
      extra: null
    }
  ]
});
import { Geolocation } from '@capacitor/geolocation';

// get the users current position
const position = await Geolocation.getCurrentPosition();

// grab latitude & longitude
const latitude = position.coords.latitude;
const longitude = position.coords.longitude;
import { Camera, CameraResultType } from '@capacitor/camera';

// Take a picture or video, or load from the library
const picture = await Camera.getPicture({
  resultType: CameraResultType.Uri
});
import Foundation
import Capacitor

// Custom platform code, easily exposed to your web app
// through Capacitor plugin APIs. Build APIs that work
// across iOS, Android, and the web!
@objc(MyAwesomePlugin)
public class MyAwesomePlugin: CAPPlugin {

  @objc public func doNative(_ call: CAPPluginCall) {
  let alert = UIAlertController(title: "Title", message: "Please Select an Option", preferredStyle: .actionSheet)

  // ....
  }
}
Ship cross-platform mobile apps 10X faster. We wrote a free guide on when and why to use Capacitor to build cross-platform apps.

Connect web apps to native functionality.

Universal apps

Build web-based applications that run equally well across iOS, Android, and as Progressive Web Apps.

Native access

Access the full Native SDKs on each platform, and easily deploy to the App Stores (and the web).

Native PWAs

Add custom native functionality with a simple Plugin API, or use existing Cordova plugins with our compatibility layer.

Cross-platform, core native plugins.

Camera

Capture images, save photos, and configure hardware parameters like saturation and color balance.

File System

Save and read documents, assets, and other content your users need to access via native file systems.

Geolocation

Gather critical information about a user’s device location, such as latitude and longitude.

Accelerometer

Access the device accelerometer sensors to measures changes in velocity of a device motion.

Notifications

Schedule local notifications on the device or handle push notifications sent from a server.

Network

Monitor for network connectivity and capability changes to build resilient offline apps.

Haptics

Add physical feedback through haptic features available on modern devices.

Your Own Plugin

Write your own custom plugins to access specialty features and easily integrate any 3rd-party SDK.

Bring your own web framework.

Drop Capacitor into any existing web project, framework or library. Convert an existing React, Svelte, Vue (or your preferred Web Framework) project to native mobile.

What people are saying about Capacitor.

Austin Howard

@a_howard8

I’m reallllyyyy digging capacitor 👀

Angular

@angular

Did you know @capacitorjs shows how to give your #Angular app access to mobile APIs and a presence in app stores?

scriptkitty

@thr0wsException

I'm pretty hyped to be honest, from what I've seen so far this will be another major step for establishing web technology as the go-to method for developing cross platform apps ♥

Adeniyi Tolulope

@tolutronics

@capacitorjs has been a great companion this year... with realtime updates.

Carlos Martinez

@cmartineztech

Yes, It works 😱 deep linking and google native authentication in iOS @capacitorjs

Greg Marine

@gregmarine

One of the nice things about Capacitor is that you don’t have to use Ionic. I personally love Ionic and use it for UI components. But it isn’t required for Capacitor 😊

Jacob Clark

@imjacobclark

We blogged about how we use Capacitor to build our 4 Children’s apps at the @BBC

Leo

@creativiii

I've tried React Native but coming from web dev the DX is such a step down. Give @capacitorjs a go if you're building apps 👀

Tim S

@tdawgpharaoh

I am asking myself, how did I not hear about @capacitorjs until recently. Very nice.

Daniel Rodrigues

@inspire_rd

Tried out @capacitorjs soon after it went stable - amazing! Simple & straight forward.

The Capacitor Community growing. Connect with us and say Hello.

Follow us on Twitter

Star us on GitHub

Join the Forum

Supercharge your app with enterprise-grade solutions.

Built for enterprise. Capacitor and Ionic’s full ecosystem of solutions address the performance, security, and deployment needs of enterprise teams building critical apps.

