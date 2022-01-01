What people are saying about Capacitor.

Austin Howard @a_howard8 I’m reallllyyyy digging capacitor 👀

Angular @angular Did you know @capacitorjs shows how to give your #Angular app access to mobile APIs and a presence in app stores?

scriptkitty @thr0wsException I'm pretty hyped to be honest, from what I've seen so far this will be another major step for establishing web technology as the go-to method for developing cross platform apps ♥

Adeniyi Tolulope @tolutronics @capacitorjs has been a great companion this year... with realtime updates.

Guillermo Rauch @rauchg Amazing that this is @vercel Next.js + @tailwindcss + @capacitorjs 🤯

Carlos Martinez @cmartineztech Yes, It works 😱 deep linking and google native authentication in iOS @capacitorjs

Greg Marine @gregmarine One of the nice things about Capacitor is that you don’t have to use Ionic. I personally love Ionic and use it for UI components. But it isn’t required for Capacitor 😊

Jacob Clark @imjacobclark We blogged about how we use Capacitor to build our 4 Children’s apps at the @BBC

Dayana Jabif @dayujabif I still can't believe how easy is to turn an @Ionicframework app into a native iOS app using @capacitorjs 🤯

Leo @creativiii I've tried React Native but coming from web dev the DX is such a step down. Give @capacitorjs a go if you're building apps 👀

Tim S @tdawgpharaoh I am asking myself, how did I not hear about @capacitorjs until recently. Very nice.