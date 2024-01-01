Install Capacitor.
After creating your Qwik app
npm create qwik@latest, add Capacitor to your project and create a config for your app.
npm install --save-dev @capacitor/core @capacitor/cli npx cap init [name] [id] --web-dir=dist
Build native mobile apps with web technology and Qwik
The compiled web assets will be copied into each Capacitor native platform during the next step.
npm run qwik add staticnpm run build
Capacitor's native projects exist in their own top-level folders and should be considered part of your app (check them into source control).
npm i @capacitor/ios @capacitor/androidnpx cap add androidnpx cap add ios
With Capacitor installed, adding calls to native device features is as straight forward as calling other JavaScript methods.
Apple requires privacy descriptions to be specified in
Info.plist for location information.
import { component$, useSignal } from "@builder.io/qwik";import { Geolocation, type Position } from "@capacitor/geolocation";
export default component$(() => { const locSignal = useSignal<Position>();
return ( <div> <h1>Geolocation</h1> <p>Your location is:</p> <p>Latitude: {locSignal.value?.coords.latitude}</p> <p>Longitude: {locSignal.value?.coords.longitude}</p> <button onClick$={async () => { const coordinates = await Geolocation.getCurrentPosition(); locSignal.value = coordinates; }} > Get Current Location </button> </div> );});
This is only the beginning. Learn more about the Capacitor development workflow or using more native APIs .