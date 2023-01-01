gradient background
Vue logo

Vue & Capacitor

Build native mobile apps with web technology and Vue

01

Install Capacitor.

Add Capacitor to your project and create a config for your app

npm install @capacitor/core @capacitor/cli
npx cap init [name] [id] --web-dir=dist
02

Build the Web App.

The compiled web assets will be copied into each Capacitor native platform during the next step.

npm run build
03

Install the native platforms you want to target.

Apple logoAndroid logo

Capacitor's native projects exist in their own top-level folders and should be considered part of your app (check them into source control).

npm i @capacitor/ios @capacitor/android
npx cap add android
npx cap add ios
04

Adding calls to Native APIs

With Capacitor installed, adding calls to native device features is as straight forward as calling other JavaScript methods

<template>
<div>
  <h1>Geolocation</h1>
  <p>Your location is:</p>
  <p>Latitude: {{ loc.lat }}</p>
  <p>Longitude: {{ loc.long }}</p>


  <button @click="getCurrentPosition">
    Get Current Location
  </button>
</div>
</template>


<script>
import { defineComponent, ref } from 'vue';
import { Geolocation } from '@capacitor/geolocation';
export default defineComponent({
  setup() {
    const loc = ref<{
      lat: null | number;
      long: null | number;
    }>({
      lat: null,
      long: null,
    });


    const getCurrentPosition = async () => {
      const pos = await Geolocation.getCurrentPosition();
      loc.value = {
        lat: pos.coords.latitude,
        long: pos.coords.longitude,
      };
    };
    return { getCurrentPosition, loc };
  },
});
</script>

Continue your Capacitor Journey.

This is only the beginning. Learn more about the Capacitor development workflow or using more native APIs .

