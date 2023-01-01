Community
Capacitor is a large and growing project with a passionate community. Engage with the Capacitor team and other helpful community members through the official Forum, Capacitor Community org, Twitter, and more.
Join the Discord
Join the community in Discord for discussing new features, asking questions, and helping others get started.
Community Organization
View a list of curated community plugins to enhance your app even more. From music controls, advanced native HTTP, and more
Capacitor Forum
Join the Capacitor Community Forum. Ask and question to the community or find answers to questions commonly asked.
@Capacitorjs
Follow Capacitor for the latest releases, features, and events.
r/Capacitor
Join the community on Reddit with discussions around Capacitor.
StackOverflow
Ask questions about Capacitor, or find answers to questions asked.
GitHub
Find a potential bug? Let us know on GitHub and consider a PR.