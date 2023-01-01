Install Capacitor.
Add Capacitor to your project and create a config for your app
npm install @capacitor/core @capacitor/clinpx cap init [name] [id] --web-dir=build
Build native mobile apps with web technology and React
The compiled web assets will be copied into each Capacitor native platform during the next step.
npm run build
Capacitor's native projects exist in their own top-level folders and should be considered part of your app (check them into source control).
npm i @capacitor/ios @capacitor/androidnpx cap add androidnpx cap add ios
With Capacitor installed, adding calls to native device features is as straight forward as calling other JavaScript methods
import React, {useState, useCallback} from 'react';import { Geolocation } from '@capacitor/geolocation';
export default function GeolocationPage() {
const [loc, setLoc] = useState(null);
const getCurrentPosition = useCallback(async () => { const coordinates = await Geolocation.getCurrentPosition(); setLoc(coordinates); }, [coordinates]);
return ( <div> <h1>Geolocation</h1> <p>Your location is:</p> <p>Latitude: {loc?.coords.latitude}</p> <p>Longitude: {loc?.coords.longitude}</p>
<button onClick={getCurrentPosition}> Get Current Location </button> </div> );}
This is only the beginning. Learn more about the Capacitor development workflow or using more native APIs .