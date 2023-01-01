Install Capacitor.
Add Capacitor to your project using the ng-app schematic
ng add @capacitor/angular
Build native mobile apps with web technology and Angular
The compiled web assets will be copied into each Capacitor native platform during the next step.
ng build --prod
Capacitor's native projects exist in their own top-level folders and should be considered part of your app (check them into source control).
npm i @capacitor/ios @capacitor/androidnpx cap add androidnpx cap add ios
With Capacitor installed, adding calls to native device features is as straight forward as calling other JavaScript methods
import { Component } from '@angular/core';import { Geolocation, GeolocationPosition } from '@capacitor/geolocation';
@Component({ selector: 'app-geo-page', templateUrl: 'geo.page.html', styleUrls: ['geo.page.scss'],})export class GeolocationPage { loc: GeolocationPosition; constructor() {} async getCurrentPosition() { this.loc = await Geolocation.getCurrentPosition(); }}
This is only the beginning. Learn more about the Capacitor development workflow or using more native APIs .