Version: v5

Capacitor CLI - cap run

This command first runs sync, then it builds and deploys the native app to a target device of your choice.

npx cap run [options] <platform>

Inputs:

  • platform (required): android, ios

Options:

  • --flavor <flavorName>: set the flavor of the Android project (flavor dimensions not yet supported)
  • --list: Print a list of target devices available to the given platform
  • --no-sync: do not run the sync command
  • --scheme <schemeName>: set the scheme of the iOS project
  • --target <id>: Run on a specific target device