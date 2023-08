Version: v5

On this page

Capacitor CLI - cap sync

This command runs copy and then update .

npx cap sync [ options ] [ < platform > ]

Copy

platform (optional): android , ios

--deployment : Podfile.lock won't be deleted and pod install will use --deployment option.

: Podfile.lock won't be deleted and pod install will use option. --inline : After syncing, all JS source maps will be inlined allowing for debugging an Android Web View in Chromium based browsers.

The following hooks are available for sync command:

capacitor:sync:before

capacitor:sync:after

More information