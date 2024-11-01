Capacitor CLI - cap run
This command first runs
sync, then it builds and deploys the native app to a target device of your choice.
npx cap run [options] <platform>
Inputs:
platform(required):
android,
ios
Options:
--flavor <flavorName>: set the flavor of the Android project (flavor dimensions not yet supported)
--list: Print a list of target devices available to the given platform
--no-sync: do not run the sync command
--scheme <schemeName>: set the scheme of the iOS project
--configuration <name>: Configuration name of the iOS Scheme
--target <id>: Run on a specific target device
--live-reload: Enable Live Reload
-l: Shorthand for
--live-reload
--host <host>: Live Reload by loading the web view from the specified host
--port <port>: Live Reload by loading the web view from the specified port
--forwardPorts <port1:port2>: Automatically run "adb reverse" for better live-reloading support