Capacitor CLI - cap update

Updates the native plugins and dependencies referenced in package.json .

npx cap update [ < platform > ]



Inputs:

platform (optional): android , ios

Options:

--deployment : Podfile.lock won't be deleted and pod install will use --deployment option.

The following hooks are available for update command:

capacitor:update:before

capacitor:update:after

