Version: v5

Capacitor CLI - cap copy

Copy the web app build and Capacitor configuration file into the native platform project. Run this each time you make changes to your web app or change a configuration value.

npx cap copy [<platform>]

Inputs:

  • platform (optional): android, ios

Options:

  • --inline: After syncing, all JS source maps will be inlined allowing for debugging an Android Web View in Chromium based browsers.

Hooks

The following hooks are available for copy command:

  • capacitor:copy:before
  • capacitor:copy:after

More information

